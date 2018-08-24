2018 Asian Games: China Notches New Asian Medley Relay Record

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Day 6 Recap While competing in the final event on the final day of the 2018 Asian Games, the Chinese men’s 4 x 100m medley relay scorched a new Games Record, Chinese National and Asian Record to cap off a historic meet in Jakarta. The foursome of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Li Zhuhao and Yu Hexin combined for a speedy effort of 3:29.99 to overtake the previous Games Record of 3:31.37 held by China, as well as the 3:30.19 Asian continental record held by Japan.

Below are the comparative splits between the previous Asian Record and this new sub-3:30 swim by China.

Old Asian Record 3:30.19:

Ryosuke Irie – 52.80

Yasuhiro Koseki – 58.54

Yuki Kobori – 51.21

Shinri Shioura – 47.64

New Asian Record 3:29.99:

Xu Jiayu – 52.60

Yan Zibei – 58.86

Li Zhuhao – 50.61

Yu Hexin – 47.92

The backstroke legs were fairly similar between the old and new mark, separated by just .20, but the disparities grow from there. Yan’s breast was actually slower than Koseki’s, but Li’s fly split dipped well under the 51-second barrier.

For the old Asian Record holders of Japan, they, too, cracked off a new National Record with their silver medal-garnering effort of 3:30.03. The combination of Ryosuke Irie (52.53), Yasuhiro Koseki (58.45), Yuki Kobori (51.06) and Shinri Shioura (47.99), too, dipped under the old Asian mark while also clocking a shiny new Japanese National Record. This was the same foursome of swimmers who originally notched the previous Asian Record at the 2017 World Championships and tonight, they lost to China by just .04.

Only Japan and China have won this event at the Asian Games, with tonight marking China’s 3rd victory since the competition’s inception. Japan has won on the 13 other occasions.