2018 Asian Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

The 2018 Asian Games wrap up tonight in Indonesia, with medal finals in six more events.

Rikako Ikee is after her 8th medal of these Games, leading heats of the 50 free. She’s already won the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay and 4×100 medley relay, and took silver in both the mixed medley relay and the 4×200 free relay.

In the men’s 50 breast, Yasuhiro Koseki is aiming for a sweep of the men’s breaststrokes, but he’ll have to pass up top qualifier Yan Zibei of China, who set an Asian Games record by a huge margin this morning.

China’s women have swept every freestyle gold from 200 to 1500 meters. They get the 400 tonight, with both 800/1500 champ Wang Jianjiahe and 200 champ Li Bingjie in the mix. But Japan’s Chihiro Igarashi is the top qualifier from prelims.

It’s roughly the same story on the men’s side, where Sun Yang is looking for medal #6 and a sweep of the 200 through 1500 frees. He’s just the third seed, but won the 800 over top 1500 seed Shogo Takeda earlier this week.

In the women’s 200 IM, Yui Ohashi of Japan looks to sweep the IM races, but China’s Zhou Min is hot on her heels after prelims. The night will end with the men’s medley relay, where Japan is the top seed and hoping to complete a sweep of the men’s relays this week. The medal table continues to be hotly-contested, with Japan leading 17-16 over China in golds and 46-42 in total medals.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE Finals

Asian Record: 24.04, Liu Xiang (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 24.87, Chen Xinyi (CHN), 2014

Medalists:

Rikako Ikee finishes this year’s Asian Games with an amazing 8 overall medals, six of them gold. Ikee eked out a tough 50 free victory over China’s Liu Xiang to come to that total. She also smashed three tenths of a second off the Asian Games record with a 24.53, topping Liu’s 24.60.

The entire top three were under the previous Games record, which was 24.87 from the last edition of these Games in 2014. China’s Wu Qingfeng took bronze in 24.87, exactly tying what was previously the fastest swim in meet history. That shows the fast rise of sprinting in Asia, led by young stars like Ikee, 18, and Liu, 21.

Japan’s Mayuka Yamamoto touched out Singapore’s Amanda Lim 25.45 to 25.47 for fourth.

MEN’S 50 BREAST Finals

Asian Record: 26.94, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2017

(JPN), 2017 Asian Games Record: 27.06, Yan Zibei (CHN), 2018

Medalists:

Yasuhiro Koseki completed a sweep of the 50, 100 and 200 breaststrokes this week, winning the 50 breast by two tenths. Koseki actually wasn’t able to better the meet-record 27.06 set by China’s Yan Zibei in heats, but took advantage of Yan’s slide in finals to pick up his third gold and fourth medal so far.

The win for Koseki ties him with Xu Jiayu and Sun Yang for the male lead with three individual gold medals in Jakarta, though Sun has a chance for one more later tonight.

Yan faded to 27.25, but still picked up silver, as he did in the 100 breast. It was, in fact, a direct repeat of the 100 breast finish order at the top, with Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin taking bronze once again in 27.46. Balandin, Kazakhstan’s first Olympic swimming champ, has teased retirement in his post-race comments this week.

China’s Sun Jiajun was fourth in 27.65, followed by Vladislav Mustafin (27.72) of Uzbekistan.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE Finals

Asian Record: 4:01.75, Li Bingjie (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 4:05.58, Shao Yiwen (CHN), 2010

Medalists:

In the third head-to-head meeting between China’s young distance stars, 16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe won once again, picking up her third individual gold and fourth overall gold of the meet. Wang was 4:03.18, just four hundredths off her season-best, which ranks 5th worldwide for the season.

Wang has now swept the 400, 800 and 1500 frees in Jakarta, and also swam a key leg on the winning 4×200 free relay. She didn’t swim the 200 free individually, but her 1:55.3 split was the best of anyone on the Chinese relay, including individual 200 free gold and silver medalists Li Bingjie and Yang Junxuan.

Li was second in the 400 free in 4:06.46, just as she was in the 800 and 1500 frees. The 15-year-old Li has five total medals, two of them gold, this week.

Japan’s Chihiro Igarashi bagged bronze, going 4:08.48 easily beating teammate Waka Kobori (4:11.69).

MEN’S 1500 FREE TIMED FINALs

Asian Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012 – WR

(CHN), 2012 – WR Asian Games Record: 14:35.43, Sun Yang (CHN), 2010

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 200 IM Finals

Asian Record: 2:07.57, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012

Asian Games Record: 2:08.94, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2014

Medalists:

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY Finals

Asian Record: 3:30.19, Japan, 2017

Asian Games Record: 3:31.37, China, 2014

