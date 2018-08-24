Kim Seoyeong Sets Korean, Asian Games Records In Women’s 200 IM

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

Kim Seoyeong broke the Korean National and Asian Games Records in the women’s 200 IM to steal the gold from prohibitive favorite Yui Ohashi of Japan, putting up a time of 2:08.34 to erase her old record of 2:08.61 set in April at the South Korean Championships. The Games Record previously belonged to 2012 Olympic Champion Ye Shiwen of China, who went 2:08.94 in 2014.

Kim went out for it early on in the race, turning in 27.31 at the 50 and then 59.37 at the 100 to sit less than half a second off world record pace. Ohashi erased a bit of the deficit on the back-half but it wasn’t enough as she ended up with the silver in 2:08.88. Her Japanese teammate Miho Teramura won bronze in 2:10.98.

Kim’s gold is Korea’s second title ever in this event and their first in 36 years. Back in 1982, Choi Yun-hui won the title in New Delhi. The win also ended China’s run of seven consecutive titles in the event dating back to 1990, as they were left off the podium with the their top finisher being Zhou Min (2:11.42) in 4th.