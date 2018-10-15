See What Happens at the USA Swimming National Open Water Select Camp

Narrated by head coach John Payne, USA Swimming has published an inside look at just what happens at the USA Swimming National Open Water Select Camp. Narrated by the camp’s head coach John Payne, he explains that they work on the specific racing techniques involved in open water swimming.

Unlike pool swimming, open water racing is less frequent, and some of the specific racing techniques are only developed by experience, because open water swimming has something pool swimming doesn’t: ‘defense.’ In other words, your opponents can directly impact your ability to execute your race, as compared to pool swimming where there’s a lane rope in between, and the only influence is indirectly (i.e. mind games).

12 male and 12 female swimmers were selected for the camp. Watch the video below, and see the rosters and selection criteria further down the page.

The camp was held from August 23rd-26th at the Pleasant Praire RecPlex in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Men’s Roster

Brice Barrieault (Sandpipers of Nevada)

Drew Clark (University of Florida)

Brendan Driscoll (Greater Tampa Swimming Association)

Brendan Firlie (SwimMAC Carolina)

Dane Florea (University of Missouri)

Sawyer Grimes (Sandpipers of Nevada)

Christopher Lindley (North Texas Nadadores)

Gabriel Machado (Boise YMCA Swim Team)

Andrew Matejka (Gator Swim Club)

Michael Messner (University of Minnesota

Mason Nyboer (Tiger Aquatics)

Luke Thornbrue (Hillsboro Swim Team)

Women’s Roster

Coaches & Staff

John Payne (TAC Titans) – Head Coach

Meredith Carroll (Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas) – Assistant Coach

Joey Ferreri (Bearcat Aquatics) – Assistant Coach

John Flanagan (Kamehameha Swim Club) – Assistant Coach

Aaron Mahaney (University of Montevallo) – Head Manager

Jon Bescher (New Wave Swim Team) – Assistant Manager

Katie Crider (New Trier Aquatics) – Assistant Manager

Morgan Weinberg (USA Swimming) – Camp Director

12 male and 12 female athletes selected (or 12 athletes from each gender).

The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 5K National Open Water Championships;

The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 7.5K National Open Water Championships;

Then, six male and six female athletes who are under 23 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle;

Lastly, two male and two female athletes who are under 18 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle.

OTHER CRITERIA: