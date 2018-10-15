See What Happens at the USA Swimming National Open Water Select Camp

Narrated by head coach John Payne, USA Swimming has published an inside look at just what happens at the USA Swimming National Open Water Select Camp. Narrated by the camp’s head coach John Payne, he explains that they work on the specific racing techniques involved in open water swimming.
Unlike pool swimming, open water racing is less frequent, and some of the specific racing techniques are only developed by experience, because open water swimming has something pool swimming doesn’t: ‘defense.’ In other words, your opponents can directly impact your ability to execute your race, as compared to pool swimming where there’s a lane rope in between, and the only influence is indirectly (i.e. mind games).
12 male and 12 female swimmers were selected for the camp. Watch the video below, and see the rosters and selection criteria further down the page.
The camp was held from August 23rd-26th at the Pleasant Praire RecPlex in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Men’s Roster
- Brice Barrieault (Sandpipers of Nevada)
- Drew Clark (University of Florida)
- Brendan Driscoll (Greater Tampa Swimming Association)
- Brendan Firlie (SwimMAC Carolina)
- Dane Florea (University of Missouri)
- Sawyer Grimes (Sandpipers of Nevada)
- Christopher Lindley (North Texas Nadadores)
- Gabriel Machado (Boise YMCA Swim Team)
- Andrew Matejka (Gator Swim Club)
- Michael Messner (University of Minnesota
- Mason Nyboer (Tiger Aquatics)
- Luke Thornbrue (Hillsboro Swim Team)
Women’s Roster
- Julissa Arzave (South Bay Aquatics)
- Anna Auld (East Coast Aquatic Club)
- Chloe Freeman (Sandpipers of Nevada)
- Meghan Joram (University of Pittsburgh)
- Abigail Kilgallon (Scarlet Aquatics)
- Rachel Klinker (Lexington Dolphins)
- Grace Kowal (Ohio State University)
- Ashley Neas (SwimAtlanta)
- Nicole Stiles (Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks)
- Ashley Strouse (Scottsdale Aquatic Club)
- Morgan Tankersley (Greater Tampa Swimming Association)
- Liberty Williams (Riverside Aquatics Association)
Coaches & Staff
- John Payne (TAC Titans) – Head Coach
- Meredith Carroll (Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas) – Assistant Coach
- Joey Ferreri (Bearcat Aquatics) – Assistant Coach
- John Flanagan (Kamehameha Swim Club) – Assistant Coach
- Aaron Mahaney (University of Montevallo) – Head Manager
- Jon Bescher (New Wave Swim Team) – Assistant Manager
- Katie Crider (New Trier Aquatics) – Assistant Manager
- Morgan Weinberg (USA Swimming) – Camp Director
- The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 5K National Open Water Championships;
- The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 7.5K National Open Water Championships;
- Then, six male and six female athletes who are under 23 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle;
- Lastly, two male and two female athletes who are under 18 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle.
OTHER CRITERIA:
- Only Long Courses times are considered;
- Qualification timeframe (for pool selection): January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017
- Athletes must be currently registered with USA Swimming;
- Athletes must be US citizens & have not represented any other FINA Federation at international competition;
- Athletes who have previously attended a National Open Water Select Camp or National Team/National Junior Team Open Water Camp are not eligible for camp;
- Athletes who have represented USA Swimming internationally in an Open Water competition are not eligible for camp;
- An athlete who turns down the opportunity to attend camp would be eligible the following year if he/she still meets the criteria. An athlete who accepts the invitation and does not attend is not eligible the following year unless an alternate was able to attend in his/her place.
