Eastern Michigan Pulls in Verbal Commitment from Morgan Booth

Morgan Booth of Fishers, Indiana has verbally committed to Eastern Michigan University for 2019-20. She wrote on Instagram:

“Super excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Eastern Michigan University!! Huge thank you to everyone who has been by my side through this journey. Can’t wait to be an eagle!! 💚🦅”

Booth is a senior at Fishers High School; she swims year-round for Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. At the 2018 Indiana High School Girls Swimming/Diving State Championships, she won the consolation final of the 500 free (4:58.11) and came in 20th in the 200 free (1:54.03) in prelims. She had a solid long course season, culminating in new PBs in the 800/1500 free and 200 fly at two championship meets: Indiana LSC Senior LC State Championships and NCSA Summer Championship. At the former she took 6th in the 1500 (17:34.52) and 7th in the 800 free (9:18.94). A week later she went 9:11.20 to place 19th in the 800 at NCSAs.

Booth is on the FAST National Team and has competed at Open Water Nationals, NCSA, Speedo Sectionals, and Winter Juniors. She took 26th place at Open Water Nationals, finishing the 7.5K race in 1 hour.

While EMU got rid of its men’s program last year, it still has a women’s team and the Eagles finished second in the team standings at 2018 MAC Championships. The Mid-Atlantic Conference only scores an A final and a B final. Booth would have added to the Eagles’ tally in the 1650 free where her best time would have placed 16th. It took 4:56.45 to get a second swim in the 500 free and 1:51.28 in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:03.34

1000 free – 10:17.70

500 free – 4:58.11

200 free – 1:52.48

400 IM – 4:39.51

200 fly – 2:08.18

