Boise State Women Dominate Idaho Women in Season Openers

Boise State V. Idaho (Women Only)

Oct. 13th, 2018

Moscow, Idaho

Final Scores Boise State Women 171- Idaho Women 118



The women of Boise State and the University of Idaho both opened their intercollegiate seasons on Saturday in Moscow, Idaho. The Boise State Broncos, the 2-time defending Mountain West Conference champions, dominated the Idaho Vandals 171-118. The Broncos won 12 events and exhibitioned 4, including the last 3 events of the meet.

Boise State’s Hayley Hill swept both long distance events, winning the 1000 free (10:18.18) and the 500 free (5:02.55). Hill is also the defending CSCAA National Invitational champion and record holder in the 1650 free.

Defending Mountain West champion, Boise State’s Abbey Sorensen, had 2 individual victories in the 50 free (23.26) and 200 back (2:01.46). Boise State’s other double winner was Laura Williams, who swept both breaststroke events. Her winning times were 1:05.09 in the 100 breast and 2:20.97 in the 200 breast.

Other Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Boise State (1:44.74)

200 Free: Boise State’s Lauren Vitort (1:51.53)

100 Back: Boise State’s Ally Kleinsorgen (55.23)

200 Fly: Idaho’s Alexis Schmidt (2:09.31)

100 Free: Boise State’s Cody Evans (51.35)

100 Fly: Idaho’s Emily Kliewer (58.24)

200 IM: Idaho’s Aimee Iwamoto (2:12.41)

400 Free Relay: Idaho (3:35.91)

Boise State returns to the pool this Sunday against Washington State. The ladies of Washington State will also go against Idaho next Saturday, October 20.