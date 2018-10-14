Boise State Women Dominate Idaho Women in Season Openers

Boise State V. Idaho (Women Only)
- Oct. 13th, 2018
- Moscow, Idaho
- Results
- Boise State Recap
- Idaho Recap
- Final Scores
- Boise State Women 171- Idaho Women 118
The women of Boise State and the University of Idaho both opened their intercollegiate seasons on Saturday in Moscow, Idaho. The Boise State Broncos, the 2-time defending Mountain West Conference champions, dominated the Idaho Vandals 171-118. The Broncos won 12 events and exhibitioned 4, including the last 3 events of the meet.
Boise State’s Hayley Hill swept both long distance events, winning the 1000 free (10:18.18) and the 500 free (5:02.55). Hill is also the defending CSCAA National Invitational champion and record holder in the 1650 free.
Defending Mountain West champion, Boise State’s Abbey Sorensen, had 2 individual victories in the 50 free (23.26) and 200 back (2:01.46). Boise State’s other double winner was Laura Williams, who swept both breaststroke events. Her winning times were 1:05.09 in the 100 breast and 2:20.97 in the 200 breast.
Other Event Winners:
- 200 Medley Relay: Boise State (1:44.74)
- 200 Free: Boise State’s Lauren Vitort (1:51.53)
- 100 Back: Boise State’s Ally Kleinsorgen (55.23)
- 200 Fly: Idaho’s Alexis Schmidt (2:09.31)
- 100 Free: Boise State’s Cody Evans (51.35)
- 100 Fly: Idaho’s Emily Kliewer (58.24)
- 200 IM: Idaho’s Aimee Iwamoto (2:12.41)
- 400 Free Relay: Idaho (3:35.91)
Boise State returns to the pool this Sunday against Washington State. The ladies of Washington State will also go against Idaho next Saturday, October 20.
