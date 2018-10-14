Boise State Women Dominate Idaho Women in Season Openers

Boise State V. Idaho (Women Only)

The women of Boise State and the University of Idaho both opened their intercollegiate seasons on Saturday in Moscow, Idaho. The Boise State Broncos, the 2-time defending Mountain West Conference champions, dominated the Idaho Vandals 171-118. The Broncos won 12 events and exhibitioned 4, including the last 3 events of the meet.

Boise State’s Hayley Hill swept both long distance events, winning the 1000 free (10:18.18) and the 500 free (5:02.55). Hill is also the defending CSCAA National Invitational champion and record holder in the 1650 free.

Defending Mountain West champion, Boise State’s Abbey Sorensen, had 2 individual victories in the 50 free (23.26) and 200 back (2:01.46). Boise State’s other double winner was Laura Williams, who swept both breaststroke events. Her winning times were 1:05.09 in the 100 breast and 2:20.97 in the 200 breast.

Other Event Winners:

  • 200 Medley Relay: Boise State (1:44.74)
  • 200 Free: Boise State’s Lauren Vitort (1:51.53)
  • 100 Back: Boise State’s Ally Kleinsorgen (55.23)
  • 200 Fly: Idaho’s Alexis Schmidt (2:09.31)
  • 100 Free: Boise State’s Cody Evans (51.35)
  • 100 Fly: Idaho’s Emily Kliewer (58.24)
  • 200 IM: Idaho’s Aimee Iwamoto (2:12.41)
  • 400 Free Relay: Idaho (3:35.91)

Boise State returns to the pool this Sunday against Washington State. The ladies of Washington State will also go against Idaho next Saturday, October 20.

