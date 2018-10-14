Fu Yuanhui Wins 50 Back; Ning Zetao Misses 50 Fly Final at Chinese Nat

2018 Chinese National Championships

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

No full results available.

Day 2 of the 2018 Chinese National Championships saw the return of the once-exiled Ning Zetao to major competition. Zetao, the National Record holder in the 50 and 100 freestyles in long course, didn’t race at the 2017 World Championships or 2018 Asian Games. The 25-year old was the 2015 World Champion in the 100 free, but was kicked off the Chinese National Team after running into issues involving sponsorships.

On Sunday, Zetao swam the 50 fly preliminaries, but he missed the final with just a 12th place swim (25.08) in prelims.

Another big name missed the podium in the women’s 1500 free. Li Bingjie, holder of the Chinese (and Asian) Records in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, won the latter of those races in 15:52.87. On Monday, she took out the race in the lead, but eventually faded all the way to 4th, finishing 24-seconds worse than her best time. Zhang Keyou took the win instead in 16:13.48.

The other highlight of the day came in the women’s 50 back, where Fu Yuanhui won in 27.69. She was the 2015 World Champion, and 2013 and 2017 Worlds silver medalist, in that event. Her countrymate Liu Xiang, the World Record holder, is skipping this meet, as are fellow national stars Sun Yang and Xu Jiayu. That swim for Fu was just .01 seconds slower than her time at the Asian Games (silver) earlier this year.

We were unable to locate full results. Winners and select other results, assembled from Chinese news reports, are below.

Women’s 50 Back – Final

Fu Yuanhui – 27.69 Chen Jie – 28.14 Cheng Haihua – 28.35

Women’s 50 Fly – Final

Zhang Yuxi – 26.70 Zhang Sishi – 26.86

Women’s 1500 Free – Final

Zhang Keyou – 16:13.48 Hou Yawen Li Bingjie – 16:26.78

Men’s 200 Free – Final

Si Chengzhong – 1:48.71

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Zhou Min – 2:14.55

Men’s 50 Fly – Final

Zhao Xianjian – 23.81

Men’s 200 Back – Final

Wang Yutian – 1:59.15

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Final