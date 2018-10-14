Swimming’s TopTenTweets: How Do You Spell ‘Breaststroke’?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the signature sprint group strut to Justin Wright‘s spooky Halloween costume, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

The last part of warmup @iuwestphal wrote for this afternoon was “10×50 on :40 build to perfect Finnish” but now matter how hard we tried everyone was still speaking English…😓 #toughstandards — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) October 11, 2018

Coaches these days…

#9

We’ve all been there.

#8

Hate to see it.

#7

You’re never too good to lap count.

#6

Line the streets!

#5

When they say "keep your eyes on the prize" #TBT pic.twitter.com/kEj8z6dM57 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) October 11, 2018

Possibly also when she realized the prize would involve many, many, distance workouts.

#4

Sprint group walking past the rest of team still swimming on Thursday afternoons @UofLswim_dive @ArthurAlbiero pic.twitter.com/kGr9u2HR4L — Nick Albiero (@AlbieroNick) October 9, 2018

#Real

#3

When you show up for power group and you find out there is no power group, only D group @awil5504 pic.twitter.com/lCohzpgDZH — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) October 11, 2018

#Duped

#2

Sexy + brain aneurism during a 200 fly? 🤔 https://t.co/GlxsQdZOd9 — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) October 12, 2018

Oddly specific.

#1

Writing something about swimming and just realized I’ve been misspelling breaststroke for 27 years. I’m even bad at spelling it 😂#3strokeIMchamp — Tom Shields (@beefyTshields) October 8, 2018

Been swimming for 300 years and only just learnt that breaststroke is not spelled ‘breastroke’. 🤔 — Lizzie Simmonds (@LizzieSimmonds1) October 11, 2018

This real question is: did Tom’s realization spark Lizzie’s, or did two 27-year-old Olympic swimmers independently come to this realization?