Swimming’s TopTenTweets: How Do You Spell ‘Breaststroke’?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the signature sprint group strut to Justin Wright‘s spooky Halloween costume, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Coaches these days…

#9

We’ve all been there.

#8

Hate to see it.

#7

You’re never too good to lap count.

#6

 

Line the streets!

#5

Possibly also when she realized the prize would involve many, many, distance workouts.

#4

#Real

#3

#Duped

#2

 

Oddly specific.

#1

This real question is: did Tom’s realization spark Lizzie’s, or did two 27-year-old Olympic swimmers independently come to this realization?

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

