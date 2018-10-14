Canada’s Cassia Snyder Sends Verbal Commitment to IUPUI

Cassia Snyder has verbally committed to swim at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, aka IUPUI, in 2019-20. Snyder is from Ottawa, Ontario; she swims under head coach Jason Allen at Greater Ottawa Kingfish Swim Club where she specializes in sprint free and fly.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to IUPUI! I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of such a positive team! Thanks Coach Matt, Abbie and Josh for giving me this opportunity to pursue my swimming and academic goals. GO JAGS!”

Snyder has had a strong showing over the last 12 months, improving in all her events in both SCM and LCM. Last December she notched PBs in the SCM 50 free (26.60), 100 free (57.66) and 200 free (2:06.69), 50 back (30.38), and 50 fly (27.92) at Ontario Junior International. This spring and summer she improved in the LCM 50/200/400/800 free, 100/200 back, and 50/100 fly.

IUPUI women finished 5th at the 2018 Horizon League Swimming & Diving Championship. Snyder’s best times would have added points for the Jaguars in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 back. The Horizon League only scores two finals; it took 52.02 in the 100 free and 57.47 in the 100 fly to earn a second swim.

Top LCM times:

50 free – 27.26 (23.83)

100 free – 59.98 (53.31)

50 fly – 28.61 (25.14)

100 fly – 1:06.05 (58.24)

50 back – 31.55 (27.88)

100 back – 1:04.06 (56.63)

According to her best friend, Eli Basler, Snyder “is a National qualifier in 50 free. She B finaled in an international meet in Toronto Canada (OJI), [and] ranked 3rd in Canada in her age group for 50 SC Fly in the 2017-2018 season. She does all of this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.”

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis)! I can’t wait to be apart of such a positive team! Thanks Coach Matt, Abbie and Josh for giving me this opportunity to pursue my swimming and academic goals. GO JAGS! pic.twitter.com/ws0ncZSnjD — Cassia Snyder (@cassia_snyder) September 27, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].