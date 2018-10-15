UIndy Men Defeat Defending NCAA D2 Champs Queens At Tri-Meet

Queens vs UIndy vs Wingate (Men)

The UIndy and Wingate men traveled to North Carolina to take on Queens in a tri-meet on Saturday, while their women’s teams would race on Sunday. The meet would be contested in short course metres.

Queens, the defending NCAA Division 2 champions, were beaten 148-114 by the Hounds, but did top Wingate 169.5-92.5. UIndy also beat Wingate 183-79.

The Hounds won eight out of the fourteen events, including two apiece going to Guilherme Zavaneli and Rodrigo Codo Berti. Zavaneli won the 100 (50.16) and 200 free (1:52.06), while Codo Berti took the 100 (55.47) and 200 back (2:02.19).

They also had wins from Cody Liske in the 800 free (8:21.84), Jan Zuchowicz in the 100 breast (1:03.45), and Adam Rosipal in the 400 free (3:58.35). Codo Berti, Zuchowicz, Ante Lucev and Zavaneli also combined to win the 400 medley relay at the beginning of the meet.

Queens also had multiple event wins from both Marius Kusch and Jan Delkeskamp. Kusch, a 2018 European Championship medalist from Germany, won the 100 (53.65) and 200 fly (2:03.02), while Delkeskamp, also a German, won the 200 breast (2:20.75) and 200 IM (2:07.25).

Their other individual win came from Dmytro Sydorchenko in the 50 free (23.32), and the Ukrainian also had the top split (22.62) on their 200 free relay that won to close out the meet.

Markus Furst had the top finish for Wingate, placing 2nd in the 200 IM in 2:09.45.