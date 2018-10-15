Triple Win from Ilse Martinez Helps Lift Illinois Past Michigan State

Illinois vs Michigan State (women’s dual)

Friday, October 12th, 2018

ARC Pool, Champaign, IL

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Illinois – 168 Michigan State – 132

Illinois hosted Michigan State for a woman’s dual on Friday, October 12th, at the ARC Pool. The Illini won 13 of 16 events, beating the Spartans 168-132.

Illinois started out with a strong back half to take the 200 medley relay. Kaylee Heimes led the Illini off in 27.18, followed by Ilse Martinez (31.07), Megan Vuong (25.37), and Kristin Anderson (23.29), for a final time of 1:46.91. Illinois freshman Abby Cabush posted a 1:51.91 to win the 200 free, splitting the race very tightly. Cabush went out in 27.22, then tacking on 50 splits of 28.39, 28.08, and 28.22.

Michigan State freshman Sam Villani swam a 56.51 to take the 100 back, winning the event by over a second. MSU then had seniors Ellie Roche and Ana Sortland tie for 1st in the 100 breast. Roche and Sortland finished in 1:04.86, just ahead of sophomore teammate Erin Szara (1:05.24). Despite going 1-2-3 in the 100 breast, however, the 200 breast was taken by Illinois’ Ilse Martinez, who touched in 2:20.68, just ahead of Roche (2:20.98). Martinez also picked up wins in the 200 fly (2:07.36) and 400 IM (4:32.88).

Monica Guyett (junior) picked up a pair of wins for the Illini, taking the 1000 and 500. In the 1000, Guyett swam a 10:30.14 to claim victory, finishing 4 seconds ahead of freshman teammate Abigail Martin (10:34.36). Guyett then posted a 5:07.63 in the 500, winning by 5 seconds.

Kristin Anderson took the 50 free (24.02) and 100 free (52.43). Sarah Cano, an Illinois frehman took the 200 back with a 2:04.75 in a field that consisted of 6 freshmen and 1 sophomore.

PRESS RELEASE – ILLINOIS:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini swimming and diving team won 13 of 16 events on its way to a 168-132 victory over Michigan State Friday at the ARC Pool. The Orange and Blue were led by sophomore Jimena Martinez , who came away with first-place finishes in the 200 butterfly (2:07.36), 200 breaststroke (2:20.68) and 400 individual medley (4:32.88).

The 200 medley relay team of Heimes, Martinez, Vuong and Anderson got things started for the Illini, finishing with a time of 1:46.91. Junior Monica Guyett kept Illinois rolling, posting a time of 10:30.14 to win the 1000 freestyle. Guyett also secured the top time in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall in a time of 5:07.63.

Junior Kristin Anderson made her mark in the freestyle events, as the Palatine, Ill., native posted the top times in both the 50 free (:24.03) and 100 free (:52.43). Senior Megan Vuong continued her strong start to the season, finishing with the top time in the 100 butterfly (:56.14). Teaming up with Cabush and freshman Emily Bolger , Anderson and Vuong also helped secure the fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.93).

Freshmen Abigail Cabush and Sarah Cano came away with their first-career race wins on Friday. Cabush finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:51.91), while Cano posted the top time in the 200 backstroke with a 2:04.75.

On the Boards

For the second straight night, Ling Kuhn earned the top score in 3-meter diving competition, as the senior secured a six-dive total of 304.05. Kuhn also placed third in 1-meter diving, finishing with a total of 247.50.

Freshmen Taylor Shegos and Elizabeth Rumsey also competed in both diving events. Shegos placed fourth in 1-meter (226.87) and sixth in 3-meter (227.37), while Rumsey totaled scores of 203.05 and 241.33, good for seventh and fourth place, respectively.

Up Next

The Orange and Blue will travel to Carbondale, Ill., to take on both Southern Illinois and Illinois State on Saturday, October 20. Meet competition is set to begin at 1 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN STATE:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State swimming and diving split on the road on Friday. The men defeated Illinois-Chicago, 176-124, and the women fell short at Illinois, 168-132.

The men came home with 10 first-place finishes against the Flames.

“We started the meet really slowly. I thought Weston Youngblood had a great meet. He won the 1000 in one of his better times. Our whole sophomore class really did a great job. Jon Lee won both the breaststrokes which is really exciting. I’m pretty happy with the win, but we’ve got a long way to go, a lot of work ahead of us, but happy that the guys raced really hard,” said head coach Matt Gianiodis .

The men started things off with three first-place finishes in the first five events. In the 100 freestyle, Weston Youngblood clocked a time of 9:36.10. Aidan Farley followed with a 1:40.42 time in the 200 freestyle. Jonathan Lee rounded the first five events out with a 57:80 time in the 100 breaststroke.

Farley picked up another first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:36.37. Farley, along with Kevin Mill, Payton Woods , and Nehemiah Mork claimed first with a time of 1:24.64 in the 200-freestyle relay.

Jakob Heberling placed in second for the Spartans in the 3-meter dive with a score of 273.50. He later took fourth in the 1-meter with a score of 227.70.

The women battled a tough Illini team that resulted in a 36-point defeat.

“It was quite a battle. For a young team we swam really well, but we just fell a bit short. We had some great swimming out of a lot of people, but in particular freshman Sam Villani who won the 100 back. On the boards, Amanda Ling had a great day. I think we had a really good experience for everybody and we know what we need to work on to get better,” said Associate Head Coach Kathleen Milloy .

Villani captured the first win for the Spartans in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.51.

Two Spartans ended in a tie for first place in the 100 breaststroke. Seniors, Ellie Roche and Ana Sortland , both finished with a time of 1:04.86.

Michigan State dominated the 1-meter dive as Amanda Ling placed first with a score of 288.05 and Morgan Wellenzohn placed second with a score of 271.72.

The women are back in action on Oct. 26 as they host Rutgers at 5 p.m. at McCaffree Pool.