CIF Record-holder Zoë Cosgrove Makes Verbal Commitment to UCSB

Davis, California’s Zoë Cosgrove has verbally committed to swim for the University of California, Santa Barbara beginning next fall. She is a senior at Davis High School and swims year-round for DART Swimming under head coach Bill Doughty.

“I chose UCSB for both the amazing coaching staff/team and the incredible academic opportunity. I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the Gaucho family.”

A NISCA All-American, Cosgrove led off (25.56) Davis’s record-breaking 200 medley relay and their 4th-place 400 free relay (51.51 ) at the 2018 CIF State Championships. Individually she was runner-up in the 100 back (54.12). She was a major contributor in Davis’s team title at the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, winning won the 500 free (4:55.37) and finishing second in the 100 back (54.35); she also led off the winning 200 medley relay (25.16 backstroke) and the second-place 400 free relay (51.98). Cosgrove is a Davis High record-holder in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Cosgrove competed in the 100 back at 2016 Olympic Trials at the age of 15, having qualified with 1:03.19. This summer she went best times in the 200/400/800 free at SuperLeague Championships.

Cosgrove is a nice pick-up for the Gauchos, who finished 2nd at the 2018 MPSF Championships. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 500 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM, and the B finals of the 100 free and 100 fly, and the C final of the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.16

100 back – 54.12

200 back – 1:59.53

100 fly – 55.40

200 IM – 2:03.96

100 free – 51.50

200 free – 1:51.45

500 free – 4:53.54

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].