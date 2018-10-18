Eastin, Apple Head USA Swimming’s 2019 World University Games Roster

Ella Eastin and Zach Apple are among the top names representing Team USA at the 2019 World University Games (also known as the Universiade), per the roster released today.

Eastin, an American record-holder and standout in yards, will compete at World University Games instead of the World Championships due to a late-summer misfortune for the second time. In 2017, Eastin finished second at U.S. Nationals in the 400 IM, qualifying for Worlds. But a controversial Lochte Rule DQ bumped her off that team and sent her to World University Games. This past summer, Eastin was one of the frontrunners for the Worlds team, but fell ill with mono and had to scrape her way onto the World University Games team.

Apple is one of three swimmers who will compete at both World and World University Games. He qualified for two relays at the World Championships (4×100 free, 4×200 free), but should also swim the 50 and 100 frees individually at World University Games. The other swimmers doubling with Worlds are Gabby DeLoof and Jack LeVant.

The roster has some notable changes from what we projected at the end of the summer. Many of those have to do with athletes who still have WUGs eligibility we previously didn’t know about, but some could also be the result of athletes declining their spots.

World University Games is specifically for athletes enrolled in a university program. Per our summer look at the selection criteria: “To be eligible for World University Games, athletes must be between 17 and 23 as of July 3, 2019 and must be actively registered with a university as of WUGs or have just have completed their degree during the 2018-2019 season.”

USA Swimming should be releasing its rosters for the 2019 Pan American Games and 2018 Short Course World Championships soon.

Women:

Claire Adams

Grace Ariola

Taylor Ault

Zoe Bartel

Katharine Berkoff

Lisa Bratton

Veronica Burchill

Megan Byrnes

Jorie Caneta

Olivia Carter

Catie DeLoof

Gabby DeLoof

Ella Eastin

Emily Escobedo

Elise Haan

Dakota Luther

Paige Madden

Kaersten Meitz

Hannah Moore

Ky-Lee Perry

Evie Pfeifer

Claire Rasmus

Sierra Schmidt

Makayla Sargent

Asia Seidt

Emily Weiss

Men: