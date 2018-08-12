Final Rosters: King Into Worlds in 200 Breast, Bumps Galat To Pan Ams

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lilly King has added the 200 breaststroke to her 2019 World Championships lineup, bumping 2017 Worlds silver medalist Bethany Galat down to the Pan American Games team and Emily Escobedo off that Pan Ams team entirely.

That was the big roster shakeup in what was a better day for the Americans overall: 9 of the eventual Worlds qualifiers in day 4’s events bettered their Nationals Times, a much higher rate than we’ve seen the past three days.

The other big roster move was Katie Ledecky officially adding the 1500 free. That was widely-expected after she broke the world record earlier this year, but still required her to beat the top 2 times with her Pan Pacs swim. Leah Smith briefly displaced Ally McHugh for the 2nd spot in the early heats, but that was all rendered moot by finals, when Ledecky bumped both out of the mix.

The 2019 rosters should now be pretty well finalized, though there’s still the chance we missed someone in our tally, or that a swimmer will decline his or her spots. We’ve also done the modified world rankings math to break any ties for the final spots, though this roster is, of course, unofficial.

Worlds Qualifiers – Day 4 Pan Pacs Events

The following are the top 2 (or top 6 in relay events) based on combined results of Nationals Finals (denoted “Nats”) and Pan Pacs A and B Finals (denoted “Pan Pacs”). Athletes bumped from the team at Pan Pacs are crossed out.

The top 2 in every event earn individual swims at 2019 Worlds. 3rd and 4th in the relay events earn relay swims. 5th and 6th earn prelims relay swims, if roster space allows.

Women

200 back

Kathleen Baker, 2:06.14 (Pan Pacs) Regan Smith, 2:06.43 (Nats)

50 free

Simone Manuel, 24.10 (Nats) Abbey Weitzeil, 24.58 (Pan Pacs)

200 breast

1500 free

Men

200 back

Ryan Murphy, 1:53.57 (Pan Pacs) Jacob Pebley, 1:55.68 (Nats)

50 free

Michael Andrew, 21.46 (Pan Pacs) Caeleb Dressel, 21.67 (Nats)

200 breast

Josh Prenot, 2:07.28 (Nats) Andrew Wilson, 2:08.71 (Nats)

800 free

Zane Grothe, 7:43.74 (Pan Pacs) Jordan Wilimovsky, 7:45.19 (Pan Pacs)

Full projected 2019 Rosters

As we did during Nationals, we’ll continue tracking projected rosters. Be aware that we’re updating these rosters as the meet progresses, so nothing here is official or finalized until the end of the meet. The italicized names are in line for spots based on Nationals results. As athletes lock in their roster spots, we’ll remove the italics from their names and events. Events in (parentheses) remain unofficial, pending Pan Pacs results.

Our embedded spreadsheet sometimes takes a few minutes after publishing to appear correctly on this page, even though we’ve already made the document public. If the sheet says permissions aren’t enabled, wait a few minutes for the embedded document to connect correctly.

Women

Men