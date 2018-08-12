Australian Women Break Meet Record to Complete Relay Sweep

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian women polished off a sweep of the women’s relays on Sunday at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships by winning the 400 medley in 3:52.74. That breaks the old Championship Record of 3;55.23 done at the 2010 edition of this meet, and in fact, the top 4 teams (Australia, USA, Japan, Canada) were all faster than that old record.

The Australian medley relay of Emily Seebohm, Jessica Hansen, Emma McKeon, and Cate Campbell were faster than the record-line on every split except for breaststroke. Australia’s is also the fastest 400 medley relay in the world this year, knocking off Russia, who swam a Championship Record of their own at Euros in 3:54.22.

New Record Splits Old Record Splits Seebohm 59.28 Coughlin 59.85 Hansen 1:05.82 Soni 1:05.35 McKeon 56.45 Vollmer 56.91 C. Campbell 51.19 Hardy 53.12 3:52.74 3:55.23

The time is still slower than the World Record done by the Americans at last year’s World Championships in 3:51.55.

The biggest placewhere Australia still has the ability to drop time includes the backstroke, where Seebohm can drop a second at her best. On Sunday, the Americans were off their World Record pace on every leg aside from freestyle anchor Simone Manuel, who split 52.22 – .01 better than she was at Worlds.

But even in that vein, Campbell was a full second better on Sunday, anchoring in 51.19 – just off her mixed medley anchor leg of 59.93 from day 1 of this meet that was the fastest ever.

Emma McKeon is the only swimmer who was a member of all 3 winning Australian women’s relays; she was also on the Oceania-Record-breaking 400 mixed medley.