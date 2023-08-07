2023 World University Games: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The final session of the 2023 World University Games is here! After a week of racing in Chengdu, we close the meet out tonight with the finals of eight events.

DAY 7 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 50 Free – Final

Men’s 50 Free – Final

Women’s 50 Breast – Final

Women’s 200 Fly – Final

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Women’s 400 Free – Final

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

Leading things off tonight will be Chinese star Zhang Yufei, who comes in as the top seed in tonight’s final of the women’s 50 free. Yufei has already won individual gold in the women’s 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 free, breaking the Championship Records in all 3 events. She’ll be looking to add individual gold #4 and Championship Record #4 to that tally tonight.

Yufei will also be swimming fly on China’s women’s 4×100 medley relay. The new Championship Record holder in the women’s 100 fly, Yufei will be a huge asset to China, as they attempt to add another women’s relay medal to their total.

China’s Li Bingjie will also be a member of that Chinese 4×100 medley relay. Bingjie will be racing in the final of the women’s 400 free tonight as well, where she’ll be looking for her 3rd individual gold of the meet.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 23.61 (2023)

Championship Record: Aliaksa Herasimenia, Belarus – 24.48 (2013)

PODIUM:

Zhang Yufei has done it again. The Chinese star has won her 4th individual gold of the meet, winning the women’s 50 free tonight in decisive fashion. Yufei clocked a 24.29, shattering the Championship Record of 24.48, which has stood since 2013. With the Championship Record, Yufei is now 4-for-4 on individual golds here in Chengdu, and has set the Championship Record in each of those events. Yufei also broke the CR in the women’s 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 free.

South Africa’s Erin Gallagher was a bit off her time from the semifinals, however, she still managed to earn the silver medal. For Gallagher, that swim marks her 3rd individual silver of the meet. She finished behind Yufei in the women’s 50 fly and 100 fly as well.

Cyprus’ Kalia Antoniou hit the wall in 25.14 for the bronze medal.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 20.91 (2009)

Championship Record: Vlad Morozov, Russia – 21.67

PODIUM:

Italy’s Giovanni Izzo clocked a 22.17 to win gold in the men’s 50 free tonight. The swim comes in just off Izzo’s personal best of 22.05, which he set back in 2017.

Brazilian Lucas Peixoto earned the silver medal in 22.38, touching out Lithuania’s Jokubas Keblys by 0.01 seconds.

Brazil’s Pedro Spajari, the top seed in the event coming into the meet, finished 6th tonight in 22.60.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 29.16 (2023)

Championship Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 30.12 (2013)

PODIUM:

Linthuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events here in Chengdu, winning gold in the 50 breast tonight in 30.58. Teterevkova broke out a little bit behind Dominika Sztandera, but her stroke saw her through, and by the end of the race, she had opened up a significant lead on the field. The 30.58 marks a new personal best for Teterevkova.

Sztandera clocked a 31.02 for the silver medal, while Brazil’s Jhennifer Conceicao, the defending champion in the event, was 3rd in 31.11.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

Championship Record: Audrey Lacroix, Canada – 2:05.83 (2007)

PODIUM:

Italy’s Antonella Crispino won gold in a very tight race in the women’s 200 fly final tonight. Crispino got out to the early lead, splitting 1:00.81 on the first 100m, which put her ahead of Dalma Sebestyen (1:01.65), Chiho Mizuguchi (1:01.41), and Dora Hathazi (1:02.13). Sebestyen and Mizuguchi would close the gap on the 3rd 50, but Crispino would be able to just hold on to get her hands on the wall first at the finish.

Sebestyen earned the silver medal, while Mizuguchi earned bronze.

Hathazi, who was the only swimmer in the semifinals to break 2:10, just got out to a slower start than the 3 swimmers who beat her and was never able to fully recover from it. She finished in 4th in 2:10.18.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:02.50 (2023)

Championship Record: Daiya Seto, Japan – 4:11.98

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)

Championship Record: Sarah Koehler, Germany – 4:03.96 (2017)

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: Russia – 3:58.04 (2013)

PODIUM:

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: Japan – 3:32.80 (2009)

