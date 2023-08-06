Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World University Games: Polish Swimmers Earn Multiple Golds on Day 6 (Medal Table)

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Poland had a golden night on day 6 of the 2023 World University Games to bring their total medal haul up to 13, including 6 golds. 

The Polish swimmers posted two 1-2 finishes on day 6, starting with Jakub Majerski and Adrian Jaskiewicz topping the podium in the men’s 100 butterfly. Majerski finished first in a time of 51.41 to win the event by a half second. Jaskiewicz then touched behind him in a 51.93 to secure the silver medal. 

Poland also saw a 1-2 finish in the women’s 50 backstroke with the duo of Adela Piskorska and Paulina Peda taking the gold and silver medals Piskorska, the 100 backstroke champion from earlier in the week, posted a Championship Record of 27.84 for the victory, while Peda tied for silver with American Anya Mostek, swimming a 28.48. 

The Americans also had a good night of racing, with the team finally taking home its first gold medal of the competition as Keaton Jones won the men’s 200 backstroke. Jones held a tight battle with Japan’s  Kodai Nishiono throughout the race, but managed to pull-away from the field over the last 50 meters, touching in a final time of 1:57.66. 

With one more day of competition remaining, China appears to have wrapped-up the medal table victory with 14 golds and 2 bronze medals for 16 medals total. They hold a commanding lead over Italy, which stands second with 6 golds, 8 silvers, and 11 bronze medals. 

2023 World University Games, Day 6 Swimming Medal Table 

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 14 0 2 16
2 Italy 6 8 11 25
3 Poland 6 5 2 13
4 Japan 3 5 4 12
5 Lithuania 2 1 1 4
6 United States 1 3 3 7
7 Portugal 1 2 0 3
8 Germany 1 0 1 2
9 South Africa 0 6 0 6
10 Brazil 0 2 3 5
11 Taipei 0 2 0 2
12 Romania 0 1 1 2
12 Hungary 0 1 1 2
14 Cyprus 0 0 1 1
14 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
14 France 0 0 1 1
14 South Korea 0 0 1 1

0
