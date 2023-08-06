Tampa Adds Bailey Kaiser to Freshman Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the move from Texas to Florida this fall, Bailey Kaiser of Southlake, Texas has announced her commitment to the University of Tampa as a member of their class of 2027. Kaiser is currently finishing her senior year at Carroll Senior High School while swimming club with the North Texas Nadadores.

Kaiser most recently competed at the Sectionals meet held in College Station at the beginning of March. At that meet, she raced in three events, the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast. Her top finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, where she touched at 1:08.01 for sixty-sixth. She touched in 25.11 in the 50 free and 54.85 in the 100 free.

At the long course edition of the Sectionals meet, held in Austin last summer, Kaiser hit multiple lifetime bests. At that meet, she touched in a personal best of 27.87 in the 50 free and 2:52.35 in the 200 breast.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.40

100 free – 53.30

200 free – 1:57.39

100 breast – 1:05.07

200 breast – 2:27.93

The Tampa women are coming off of a 2022-2023 season that saw them finish second at the 2023 Sunshine Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. While the finished nearly 400 points ahead of third-place Lynn University, they were still just over 200 points behind conference champions Nova Southeastern.

Individually, Kaiser will be joining a breaststroke group that was led last season by seniors Ali McFarland and Julia Augustsson and freshman Brooke Punnewaert. At the 2023 SSC Championships, McFarland and Augustsson were both A-finalists in both breaststroke races while Punnewaert competed in both B-finals.

With her lifetime bests currently, Kaiser will be right on the edge of scoring in the B-final of her events at the conference level. In 2023, she would have earned a spot in finals of the 100 breast, but would have missed a second swim in the 200 breast by just over a second.

The Tampa program is led by head coach Jimi Kiner, who took over the women’s team going into the 2018-2019 school year. In his short time at the helm of the program, he has produced a total of 34 NCAA qualifiers, with 27 swimmers being named as All-Americans.

