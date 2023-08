Watch Qin Haiyang Sweep the 50-100-200 Breaststroke at The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Qin Haiyang made history while in Japan, becoming the first swimmer to ever sweep the 50, 100, and 200 breaststrokes. Not only did Haiyang win all three events, he also set a new World Record in the 200 breast. In addition to his individual contributions, he also helped China’s mixed 4×100 medley relay to gold as well as the men’s 4×100 medley relay to silver.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:05.95

World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)

Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:07.07

, Australia – 2:07.07 2022 Time to Medal: 2:08.38

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy (2017)

, Italy (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 58.46

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nic Fink , United States – 26.45

, United States – 26.45 2022 Time to Medal: 26.72

Top 8:

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51

Top 8: