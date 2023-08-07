Converse University Adds Second Ever Men’s Commitment from Chris Feuers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Becoming the man to ever commit to the Valkyries’ brand new program, Chris Feuers of Bluffton, South Carolina has announced his commitment to swim this fall at Converse University. Feuers recently finished his high school career at May River High school and swam club with the Bluffton Fins Swim Team.

Feuers finished his high school career at May River last fall at the SCHSL (South Carolina high school) 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships. He competed in one individual event at the meet, he took 23rd in the 100 fly, touching in 1:01.33. He also swam the second leg of May River’s 200 free relay, splitting 26.23 as the team finished in 17th.

Many of Feuers lifetime bests come from the Winter Classic held in Savannah, Georgia in January. At that meet, he posted new lifetime best in the sprint freestyle races, touching in 25.39 in the 50 free and 54.85 in the 100 free. He also added a best time in the 100 back (1:01.64) and 200 IM (2:19.33).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 25.39

100 free – 54.85

100 breast – 1:04.58

200 breast – 2:23.19

100 fly – 1:00.03

Feuers will have to make some improvements in his freshman season at Converse in order to get into scoring range at the Conference Carolinas Swimming and Diving Championships. With his current best times, his top finish at the 2023 championships would have come in the 100 breast, where he would have finished in 18th during prelims.

Converse initially announced the addition of men’s swimming and diving in December of 2021, with an anticipated start date of the fall of 2022. The men’s team’s inaugural season ended up being delayed a year, with this fall being the first season the Valkyrie men will compete.

Converse just finished its first season under head coach Logan Simpson, who took over the program last summer. In his first year at the helm of the program, the Converse women took sixth out of eight teams at the 2023 Conference Carolinas Swimming and Diving Championships.

When Converse begins competition this fall, they will be the seventh member of the Conference Carolinas to sponsor men’s swimming and diving. The conference has been dominated in recent years by Emmanuel College. Emmanuel has won the last three conference titles on the men’s side, claiming every title since the Conference Carolinas began hosting its own conference championships in 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.