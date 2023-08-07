Several Provincial Records Fall on Night 6 of Canadian Age Group Championships

2023 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

More relay records and several provincial records fell on night 6 of the 2023 Canadian Age Group Swimming Championships.

In the boy’s 4×100 medley relay, the team from Club Aquatique Montréal posted a new Quebec Provincial Age Group Record in the 15-17 age-group. The team of Loic Coutville Fortin, Mathieu Ionescoux-Tremblay, Zackariah Baolaajoul, and Antoine Sauve posted a time of 3:45.90 to best the previous 15-17 age-group record of 3:48.35 that was set by the University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) back in April of this year.

On the girl’s side, another relay record fell as swimmers from UCSC broke the Alberta Provincial Age Group Record in the 15-17 age group. The team of Sienna Rodgers, Katie Graboski, Kamryn Cannings, and Maxine Clark posted a time of 4:09.88, getting within a second of the overall Canadian Age Group Record of 4:09.04 that was set by Etobicoke Swim Club back in 2009.

Another big swim came from Rachel Nicol, who won the women’s open 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:25.55. For Nichol, this set a new Alberta Provincial Record in the Open Category. This marked a huge PB for the 30-year-old, as her previous best of 2:26.75 was set back in April 2022.

In the boy’s 15-17 200 breaststroke, Holden Lees from GOLD set a new Saskatchewan provincial record with his time of 2:23.58. His swim earned him a 9th place finish in the A-final, which was won by Steve Frantskevich from RAMAC, who posted a 2:15.97 for the victory.

Several records also fell in the girl’s 50 backstroke, as Sienna Rodgers set a new Alberta Provincial Record in the 15-17 age group in both the heats and finals of the event. In the heats, Rodgers posted a time of 29.27 to qualify second for the final behind Delia Lloyd. She then lowered her time to a 29.17 in finals, re-breaking her own record with her performance to finish second overall. Lloyd won the event in a time of 28.85, the second fastest-time of the day across all age-groups. 14-year-old Madison Kryger won the event in the 13-14 age-group, swimming a time of 29.35, taking down the Ontario provincial record in the process.

On the boy’s side, James Traverse and Parker Deshayes both reset provincial records in the 50 backstroke. Deshayes posted a 26.89 in the heats to set a new Alberta Provincial Age Group Record in the 15 year-old age group. He then reset that record with a 26.67 in finals, winning first overall in the 14-15 event. Traverse picked up a 6th-place finish in the race with a time of 27.97, breaking the Newfoundland provincial record in the 13-14 age group in the process.

The Para Swimmers also had a strong showing during the session. Tyson Jacob posted a new S5 Canadian National Open Record in the 50 backstroke with a 47.49. In the 100 backstroke, Hunter Helberg broke the S12 Canadian Open Record with a time of 1:14.82 to finish 7th overall. He set the record twice during the day, breaking the record during prelims with a 1:15.91 as well.

Ruby Stevens had a strong showing in the women’s side, swimming a 1:31.10 in the 100 backstroke to set a new Ontario Para Records in the S7 class.

Other Highlights:

In a narrow 50 backstroke victory, Wells Ginzer took the win over Aiden Norman in the 16-18 age-group, posting a time of 26.12.

Alexanne Lepage threw down a 2:31.43 to take the girl’s 15-17 200 breast by over 2 seconds ahead of the field, swimming the 4th fastest time of the day across all-age groups.

The team from the University of Calgary Swim Club had a strong showing in the men’s 16 and over 4×100 medley relay to win the event in a time of 3:45.68, following up on the team’s other relay performances this week

The relay team from Langley & Abbotsford Olympians won the girl’s 15 and over 4×100 medley relay with a 4:09.02 to claim victory by nearly a second.

In the boy’s 14-15 200 breaststroke, 14-year-old Derek Yang posted an impressive 2:29.73 to take a 1 second victory over the field.

SCORING

Top 5 Canadian Team Banner (Through 73 of 75 Events)

University of Calgary Swim Club – 3,944 Ponte-Claire Swim Club – 2,126.50 Club Aquatique Montreal – 2,079 Etobicoke Swimmingl – 1,763.50 Langley & Abbotsford Olympians – 1,703.50

Top 5 Canadian Junior Team Banner (Through 74 of 76 Events)