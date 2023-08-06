Watch All Of Leon Marchand’s Races From The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Leon Marchand became a World Champion once again, going three for three winning the 400 IM, 200 IM, and 200 butterfly in Japan. His 400 IM win set a new World Record, breaking Michael Phelps‘ last World Record still standing. At the time, Phelps’ was also the longest World Record to ever stand.
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
World Record: Michael Phelps, USA – 4:03.84 (2008)
- World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)
Championship Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28
- Leon Marchand (FRA) — 4:02.50 (WORLD RECORD)
- Carson Foster (USA) — 4:06.56
- Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:09.41
- Chase Kalisz (USA) — 4:10.23
- Brendon Smith (AUS) — 4:10.37
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:11.29
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 4:11.73
- Balazs Hollo (HUN) — 4:13.36
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
- 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:55.22
- 2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.22
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (FRA) — 1:54.82
- Duncan Scott (GBR) — 1:55.95
- Tom Dean (GBR) — 1:56.07
- Shaine Casas (USA) — 1:56.35
- Carson Foster (USA) — 1:56.43
- Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:56.70
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 1:57.37
- So Ogata (JPN) — 1:57.82
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)
- Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34
- 2022 Time to Medal: 1:53.61
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (FRA) –1:52.43
- Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) — 1:53.62
- Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.66
- Thomas Heilman (USA)/Ilya Kharun (CAN) — 1:53.82
- (tie)
- Carson Foster (USA) — 1:54.74
- Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.02
- Wang Kuan-Hung (TPE) — 1:55.43