Watch All Of Leon Marchand’s Races From The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand became a World Champion once again, going three for three winning the 400 IM, 200 IM, and 200 butterfly in Japan. His 400 IM win set a new World Record, breaking Michael Phelps‘ last World Record still standing. At the time, Phelps’ was also the longest World Record to ever stand.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, USA – 4:03.84 (2008)
  • World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)
  • Championship Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28 (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28
  1. Leon Marchand (FRA) — 4:02.50 (WORLD RECORD)
  2. Carson Foster (USA) — 4:06.56
  3. Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:09.41
  4. Chase Kalisz (USA) — 4:10.23
  5. Brendon Smith (AUS) — 4:10.37
  6. Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:11.29
  7. Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 4:11.73
  8. Balazs Hollo (HUN) — 4:13.36

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekxm27KnFRs

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
  • World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)
  • Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
  • 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:55.22
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.22

Top 8:

  1. Leon Marchand (FRA) — 1:54.82
  2. Duncan Scott (GBR) — 1:55.95
  3. Tom Dean (GBR) — 1:56.07
  4. Shaine Casas (USA) — 1:56.35
  5. Carson Foster (USA) — 1:56.43
  6. Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:56.70
  7. Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 1:57.37
  8. So Ogata (JPN) — 1:57.82

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
  • World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 1:53.61

Top 8:

  1. Leon Marchand (FRA) –1:52.43
  2. Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) — 1:53.62
  3. Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.66
  4. Thomas Heilman (USA)/Ilya Kharun (CAN) — 1:53.82
  5. (tie)
  6. Carson Foster (USA) — 1:54.74
  7. Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.02
  8. Wang Kuan-Hung (TPE) — 1:55.43

