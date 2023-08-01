2023 World University Games: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The 2023 World University Games (WUGS) kick off this morning in Chegdu, China. The first of the sessions in this week-long meet will feature heats of the men’s 400 free, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 400 IM, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 fly, women’s 4×100 free relay, and men’s 4×100 free relay.

You can find the free live stream for Day 1 prelims here.

Of note, Chinese star Zhang Yufei is on the entry lists for this morning. Yufei, who recently won gold in the 100 fly at the World Championships in Japan last week, is the top seed coming into the women’s 50 fly this morning. We’ll know soon enough whether Yufei is actually coming to race in this meet, but she swam exceedingly well in Fukuoka, so if she does show, we could see some big swims out of her.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

WUGS Record: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine – 3:45.96 (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Eduardo Oliveira (Brazil) – 3:50.83 Matteo Lamberti (Italy) – 3:52.95 Ikki Imoto (Japan) – 3:53.00 Davide Marchello (Italy) – 3:53.35 Ondrej Gemov (Czech Republic) – 3:53.66 Jack Hoagland (United States) – 3:54.74 Tommy-lee Camblong (France) – 3:54.79 Ende Chen (China) – 3:54.80

The first event of the meet saw Brazilian Eduardo Oliveira pull away from the field in the 3rd heat. Oliveira sped to a 3:50.83, leading the field this morning by over 2 seconds. The swim puts him in excellent position heading into tonight’s final, as he sits comfortably ahead of the competition. He put together a very well-swum race, going 1:55.42 on the first 200m, then coming home 0.01 seconds faster, splitting 1:55.41 on the back half.

The Italian duo of Matteo Lamberti and Davide Marchello were great this morning as well. Both men swam in the 3rd heat alongside Oliveira. Lamberti came in 2nd in the heat and overall, clocking a 3:52.95. Meanwhile, Marchello wasn’t too far behind, clocking a 3:53.35 for the 4th-fastest overall time.

Ikki Imoto swam a 3:53.00 for 3rd this morning. Imoto was out the fastest of anyone this morning, splitting a quick 1:53.35 on the opening 200m.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 24.43 (2014)

WUGS Record: Lu Ying, China – 25.72 (2015)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Zhang Yufei (China) – 25.83 Erin Gallagher (South Africa) – 26.09 Sonia Laquintana (Italy) – 26.49 Luanna Nunes (Brazil) – 26.55 Viola Scotto di Carlo (Italy) – 26.59 Natsuki Hiroshita (Japan) – 26.59 Paulina Peda (Poland) – 26.69 Kinge Zandringa (Netherlands) – 26.89 Inge Weidemann (South Africa) – 26.92 Wiktoria Piotrowska (Poland) – 26.93 Mei-Chien Huang (Taipei) – 26.98 Zhang Yifan (China) – 27.04 Emilie Beckmann (Denmark) – 27.05 Barbora Janickova (Czech Republic) – 27.09 Monika Olle (Hungary) – 27.11 Abby Daniel (United States) – 27.17

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)

WUGS Record: Ryosuke Irie, Japan – 52.60 (2009)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Kacper Stokowski (Poland) – 54.42 Tommy Janton (United States) – 54.67 Michele Lamberti (Italy) – 54.67 Simone Stefani (Italy) – 54.70 Keaton Jones (United States) – 54.72 Thierry Bollin (Switzerland) – 54.91 Riku Matsuyama (Japan) – 54.93 Lin Tao (China) – 55.02 Denis Popescu (Romania) – 55.02 Gabriel Fantoni (Brazil) – 55.16 Imgyu Song (South Korea) – 55.18 Srihari Nataraj (India) – 55.24 Reo Miura (Japan) – 55.30 Marcin Goraj (Poland) – 55.39 Gukailai Wang (China) – 55.46 Mu-Iun Chuang (Taipei) – 55.53

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 4:34.40

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

WUGS Record: Ian Finnerty, United States – 59.49 (2019)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:03.14 (2023)

WUGS Record: Lisa Bratton, United States – 2:07.91 (2019)

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

WUGS Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.90 (2017)

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

WUGS Record: United States – 3:37.99 (2019)

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS