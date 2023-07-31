2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

Day 1

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

The day 1 evening session of 2023 Summer Junior Nationals will feature A/B/C finals of the 200 fly and 100 breast and the fastest heats of girls’ 800 free and boys’ 1500 free. We will conclude with timed finals of the 200 medley relays.

Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley is top seed in the 200 fly; she swam 2:07.56 in heats, a PB for her and a meet record by 1.5 seconds. Bellevue Club’s Piper Enge is top seed in the 100 breast with 1:08.09; she is less than half a second off the meet record (1:07.63). We are on meet record watch in the 800 free, as well, with La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han (8:32.88) seeded within 2 seconds of G Ryan’s meet mark (8:30.84) from 2012.

In the boys’ meet, Aaron Shackell is within shooting distance of Andrew Seliskar’s 10-year-old meet mark (1:56.54). Shackell went 1:57.37 in prelims but was seeded with 1:55.81. Nick Mahabir from Coronado Elite leads the 100 breast qualifiers, having swum 1:01.00 in prelims. He cracked the 1:00 barrier last week, which would have taken down Michael Andrew’s meet record (1:00.08) from 2016. We’re also on NAG watch in the 100 breast; Ian Call went 1:02.64 this morning to destroy the previous mark and could lower it in finals tonight. In the 1500, Nova of Virginia’s Nathan Szobota is top seed with 15:18.13. The meet record stands at 15:16.62. Also, 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic (15:32.18) is only 1.15 seconds off one of the oldest NAG record in the books, that of Jesse Vassallo from 1976 (15:31.03).

Girls’ 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)

Meet: 2:07.56 – Tess Howley (2023)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.69

Podium:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:06.85M Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:09.92 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:10.99 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.38 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.69 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.77 Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.93 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:13.76

Tess Howley from Long Island Aquatic Club, who had broken the meet record this morning with 2:07.56, went out faster and came home faster to take another .7 off the national meet mark and finish with 2:06.85. She split 28.51/31.9/32.8/33.6, going faster on all but the fourth 50.

Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos was in second place at the 50, followed by Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard and Crow Canyon’s Bailey Hartman. Hartman pulled to the front of that pack at the 100, but Bellard overtook them at the 150 and held her spot until the finish. She clocked in at 2:09.92 for second place.

Third place went to Suburban Seahawks’ Lainey Mullins from lane 1, who touch just ahead of Hartman with 2:10.99.

Boys’ 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet: 1:56.54 – Andrew Seliskar (2013)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:59.02 – Michael Phelps (2000)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:53.82 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.49

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 1:56.07M Gregg Enoch (CSC),1:58.49 Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 1:58.87 David Schmitt (EVO), 1:59.21 Diego Nosack (THSC), 1:58.30 Logan Robinson (GPAC), 2:00.04 Tyler Ray (CW), 2:00.62 Harry Belcher (NOVA), 2:00.67

Aaron Shackell led a Carmel Swim Club 1-2 punch in the A final of the 200 fly. Shackell took down the meet record of 1:56.54, set 10 years ago by Andrew Seliskar, with 1:56.07. He split 26.14/29.1/29.9/30.8 to win by two body lengths ahead of teammate Gregg Enoch (1:58.49).

Michael Hochwalt from Spokane Waves came from behind in lane 1 to place third with 1:58.87.

Girls’ 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

Jr World: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Meet: 1:07.63 – Lucy Thomas (2022)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:08.09 – Amanda Beard (1996)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:07.05 – Megan Jendrick (2000)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:04.95 – Lydia Jacoby (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:10.29

Podium:

Boys’ 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

Jr World: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Meet: 1:00.08 – Michael Andrew (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:02.64 – Ian Call (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:00.17 – Josh Matheny (2019)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 59.82 – Michael Andrew (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:02.19

Podium:

Girls’ 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet: 8:30.84 – G Ryan (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 8:28.54 – Becca Mann (2012)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 8:13.86 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:45.79

Podium:

Boys’ 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89

Podium:

Girls’ 200 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 1:51.41 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:57.47 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2019)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:54.41 – Aquajets Swim Team (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.52 – King Aquatic Club (2014)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:51.41 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Boys’ 200 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 1:41.93 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.60 – King Aquatic Club (2013)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:41.93 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:41.93 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Podium: