Ian Call Breaks Own NAG Record From Prelims With 1:02.22, Fastest 13-14 By Over A Second

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

14 year old Ian Call continues top drop time in the boys 100 breast time and time again. After swimming a 1:02.64 this morning to break the national age group (NAG) record, Call swam even faster tonight with a 1:02.22.

Split Comparison:

Call-Finals 2023 Call-Prelims 2023 Whitley
50 29.45 29.57 29.95
100 32.77 33.07 33.28
1:02.22 1:02.64 1:03.23

Call has made huge improvements over the last year. Last summer, his best time stood at a 1:07.19 which he swam at Southern Zones. Back in May 2023, he started off his season going a 1:05.73 in the event before swimming a 1:03.78 in June. With his time from this morning, he now has dropped a total of 4.97 seconds in the event so far this season. Overall, Call has gone from outside of the top 90 ever in the age group, to now being the fastest ever.

Call swam the 13th fastest time of the morning and will have a chance to stretch the record even further tonight during the ‘B’ final. Call came into Summer Juniors as the 27th seed in the event. In addition to the 100 breast, Call is also entered in the 200 breast later in the meet.

