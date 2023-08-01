Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aaron Shackell Swims 1:56.07 200 Fly Breaking Andrew Seliskar’s Meet Record

Comments: 1

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

BOYS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
  • Meet: 1:56.54 – Andrew Seliskar (2013)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:59.02 – Michael Phelps (2000)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:53.82 – Thomas Heilman (2023)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.49

Podium:

  1. Aaron Shackell (CSC), 1:56.07M
  2. Gregg Enoch (CSC),1:58.49
  3. Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 1:58.87
  4. David Schmitt (EVO), 1:59.21
  5. Diego Nosack (THSC), 1:58.30
  6. Logan Robinson (GPAC), 2:00.04
  7. Tyler Ray (CW), 2:00.62
  8. Harry Belcher (NOVA), 2:00.67

Both of the 200 butterfly US Summer Junior National meet records have gone down tonight in Irvine as Aaron Shackell swam a 1:56.07, breaking the old meet record of 1:56.54 set by Andrew Seliskar back in 2013.

The 18 year old Shackell was just off of his best time that he swam last summer at Junior Pan Pacs. There he won the event in a 1:55.81.

Split Comparison:

Summer Jnats 2023 Jr Pan Pacs
Summer Jnats 2022
50 26.14 26.08 26.29
100 29.1 29.51 29.88
150 29.99 29.88 30.79
200 30.84 30.34 30.46
1:56.07 1:55.81 1:57.42

As seen in his splits, the key for Shackell has been keeping the first three 50s under the 30 mark. Tonight’s swim was third fastest ever. In addition to his Junior Pan Pac swim being faster, he swam a 1:55.92 to finish 9th in the event at

Although he was just off of his best here, more importantly, Shackell was faster here this year than he was at this meet last year. Just like last year where he went from Junior Nationals to representing the US at Junior Pan Pacs, Shackell was named to the US roster headed to Dublin, Ireland to swim at the U23 European Championships from August 11-13.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Andrew
1 hour ago

Nooooo I love daddy seli

0
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!