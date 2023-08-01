Tess Howley Breaks Own Meet Record With 2:06.85 200 Butterfly; #2 17-18 All-Time

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)

Meet: 2:07.56 – Tess Howley (2023)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

(2020) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.69

Podium:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:06.85M Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:09.92 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:10.99 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.38 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.69 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.77 Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.93 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:13.76

After breaking Olivia Carter’s meet record from 2017 this morning, Tess Howley went even faster tonight in finals going a 2:06.85. Howley also now sits as the #2 17-18 all-time, only behind Regan Smith who holds the national age group record at a 2:06.39.

ALL-TIME GIRLS 200 FLY TOP 5 AGE GROUP

Regan Smith, 2:06.39 Tess Howley, 2:06.85 Katie McLaughlin, 2:06.95 Kathleen Hersey, 2:06.96 Mary Meagher, 2:07.14

Split Comparison:

HOWLEY 2023 Finals HOWLEY 2023 Prelims HOWLEY 2022 50 28.51 28.73 28.79 100 31.90 32.38 32.69 150 32.83 33.15 32.82 200 33.61 33.4 33.77 2:06.85 2:07.56 2:08.07

Howley was consistently faster tonight on her first three 50s, with the most notably difference coming on the middle 100. Overall, her middle 100 was 0.80 seconds faster tonight than it was this morning. Overall, Howley dropped over a second off of her personal best which she swam at US Nationals last summer to finish third.

Howley’s time tonight makes her the fourth fastest American this season. Only American Record holder Regan Smith (2:03.87) and Dakota Luther (2:06.79), and Hali Flickinger (2:06.70) have been faster. Howley also now is the ninth fastest swimmer in the World in the event this season.

A month ago, Howley finished eighth in the event at US Nationals as she swam a 2:08.86. Her time from this morning would have placed second, notably finishing ahead of Lindsay Looney, who qualified to swim the event for the US at 2023 Worlds.