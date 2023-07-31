Ian Call Breaks Reece Whitley’s 13-14 NAG Record With 1:02.64 100 Breast At Summer Jrs

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After climbing up the rankings all summer, 14 year old Ian Call of Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club swam a 1:02.64 to break the 13-14 boys National Age Group (NAG) Record by over half a second.

The previous record was a 1:03.23 which Reece Whitley swam back in 2014. Call now becomes the youngest boy to ever crack the 1:03 mark, and he did so by a few tenths.

Split Comparison:

Call-July 2023 Whitley 50 29.57 29.95 100 33.07 33.28 1:02.64 1:03.23

Call’s previous best time of 1:03.78 which he swam a month ago, had placed him at #4 all-time in the age group. Now, Call jumps Whitley, Liam Bell, and Ethan Dang.

Whitley’s old record was also from US Summer Junior Nationals. Whitley swam his record to win the ‘B’ final in 2014.

Call has shown a massive improvement curve over the last year. Last summer, his personal best stood at a 1:07.19 which he swam at Southern Zones. Back in May of this year, he started off his season going a 1:05.73 in the event. With his time from this morning, he now has dropped a total of 4.55 seconds in the event so far this season.

Call swam the 13th fastest time of the morning and will have a chance to stretch the record even further tonight during the ‘B’ final. Call came into the meet as the 27th seed in the event. In addition to the 100 breast, Call is also entered in the 200 breast later in the meet.