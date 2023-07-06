Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Ian Call Swims 1:03.78 in the 100 Breaststroke, #4 in 13-14 Age Group

2023 HURR Long Course Invitational

  • June 23-25, 2023
  • Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Meet Results (PDF)

A month after a breakthrough 1:05 in the 100 breaststroke, 14-year-old Ian Call of the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club exploded for a 1:03.78 in Columbus, Georgia.

The swim was a nearly-two second improvement on his previous lifetime best from May, and easily won the open-age event.

The swim also now ranks Call as the 4th-best 13-14 in US history in the event.

Top 7 American 13-14s

  1. Reece Whitley, Penn Charter, 1:03.23 (2014)
  2. Liam Bell, Dynamo Swim Club, 1:03.57 (2015)
  3. Ethan Dang, King County Aquatic Club, 1:03.62 (2016)
  4. Ian Call, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, 1:03.78 (2023)
  5. Josh Matheny, PEAQ, 1:03.80 (2017)
  6. Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club, 1:03.83 (2014)
  7. Wilson York, Lakeside Swim Team, 1:04.09 (2023)

York, who is only 13, swam his time the same weekend in Nashville.

Call’s swim is a US Open qualifying standard in the event.

Call swept the breaststroke races at the meet, winning the 50 in 29.13 and the 200 in 2:26.16.

He also added a win in the 1500 free in 17:38.57, and was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:15.38).

Call ages up later this summer, so still could sneak in another meet to chase Whitley’s National Age Group Record in the event.

0
