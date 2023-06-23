13-Year-Old Wilson York Hits US Open Cut in 100 Breast (1:04.09)

NAC SPEEDO SUMMER SIZZLER
- June 22-24, 2023
- Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool at Centennial Sportsplex
- Nashville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Summer Sizzler”
After a historic prelims swim in the 100 meter breaststroke, 13-year-old Wilson York posted another jaw-dropping swim in finals on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
He posted a 1:04.09, which out-paced his 1:04.58 from prelims by nearly half a second.
York’s swim extended his lead as the fastest American 13-year-old in the event in history, though it didn’t actually move him up any spots in the overall 13-14 rankings.
U.S. BOYS’ 13-14 NAG RANKINGS, 100 BREASTSTROKE (LCM)
- Reece Whitley (PCAC), 1:03.23 – 2014
- Liam Bell (DYNA), 1:03.57 – 2015
- Ethan Dang (KING), 1:03.62 – 2016
- Josh Matheny (PEAQ), 1:03.80– 2017
- Michael Andrew (RPC), 1:03.83 – 2014
- Wilson York (LAK), 1:04.09 – 2023
- Anthony Robinson (DADS), 1:04.74 – 1994
- Yuta Arai (UN), 1:04.81 – 2016
- Rin Tokubuchi (UN), 1:04.84 – 2016
- Cameron Williams (UN), 1:05.06 – 2018
No splits were available for his prelims race, but in finals he split the swim 30.15/33.94.
He entered the meet with a personal best of 1:06.97, done just two weeks ago, but now has cuts for the Junior National Championships and ties the standard for the 2023 US Open Championships at the end of the year.
York wasn’t the only standout swimmer in finals on Thursday: 16-year old Clark Coyle from Kentucky Aquatics swam 54.75 in the 100 meter fly. That ranks him behind only age group superstars Kaii Winkler and Thomas Heilman this season, and ties him for 75th place all-time in the event among 15-16s.
His best time coming into the meet was a 56.35 from May. He started the long course season with a best of 56.68.
Other Notable Day 1 Results:
- The 13-14 girls’ 200 free was led by a pair of Carmel swimmers: Faith Gorey won in 2:05.32 and 13-year-old Ellie Clarke was 2nd in 2:05.44. Clarke also won the 13-14 100 fly in 1:03.24. Those swims were drops of 5.7 and 2.6 seconds, respectively.
- 13-year-old Mia Jones won the 13-14 400 IM in 5:09.08, which knocked more than 7 seconds off her best time.
- Brayden Capen from the Academy Bullets won the boys’ 13-14 400 IM in 4:35.68. That moves him into the top 50 all-time in the age group among Americans. York was 2nd in that race in 4:38.41.