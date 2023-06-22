13-Year-Old Wilson York Swims 1:04.58 100 LCM Breast

NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler

June 22-24, 2023

Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool at Centennial Sportsplex Nashville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Summer Sizzler”

In the opening preliminary session of the Nashville Aquatic Club Summer Sizzler in Nashville, Tennessee, Wilson York set the pool and record books ablaze in the 100 breast. Swimming for Lakeside Swim Team out of neighboring Kentucky, the 13-year-old swam to a new massive personal best of 1:04.58. He touched almost a full six seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the 13-14 age group and would have placed 5th in the Open Age Group.

His time launches him to the top of the all-time rankings of 13-year-old Americans. The previous fastest time recorded was 1:04.70 by King Aquatic Club’s Ethan Dang back in 2015

Having completely skipped 1:05, the swim also vaults York into the top 10 of 100 breasts in the 13-14 age group, even in the younger end of that bracket. His swim lands him at #6 just behind current American record holder Michael Andrew’s 1:03.83 set back in 2014.

At the top of the rankings is the recently retired Whitley, who swam his NAG record of 1:03.23 at the 2014 Summer Junior Nationals.

In short course yards, York’s best time is 56.81 which has him as #27 in the 13-14 boys rankings, also behind Whitely’s top time of 53.06.

U.S. Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

There are no splits available on Meet Mobile but his time represents over a two-second drop from his previous personal best of 1:06.97, a time that he set just two weeks ago at the 95th Ohio Valley Championships in Louisville. At that meet, he also won the 13-14 age group by an almost six-second margin.

In fact, this spring, he has been on a tear of dropping time in the 100. Coming into the season his personal best was 1:09.81 from this meet last year. Since then he swam 1:08.69 in April, 1:07.88 in May, and the aforementioned 1:06.97.

York also swam in the prelims of the boys 13-14 400 IM, where he touched first in a new personal best of 4:41.29. In 2nd place was 14-year-old Brayden Capen of Academy Bullets Swim Club. He qualified 1st in the 200 free (2:00.28) and cruised to second in the IM, touching in 4:41.90 He holds a personal best of 4:32.85 from the Westmont Pro Swim Series.

For the rest of the meet, York is slated to swim the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 back, and 200 I.M. He is the top seed in the 200 breast with 2:23.44, an event that only has four recorded swims in and has already dropped seven seconds in this season. You can read more about that swim here.