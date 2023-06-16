Reece Whitley Retires After Helping Cal Capture 3rd NCAA Crown in 5 Years

Reece Whitley announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Friday night after helping Cal capture its third NCAA team title in five seasons with the Bears this past March.

“Grateful for it all,” the 6-foot-9 breaststroke specialist wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to @calmenswim, USA Swimming and Penn Charter for your guidance in my athletic journey. Much love to my friends and family for embracing me along the way. Cheers to the next chapter and Go Bears!” The 23-year-old Whitley confirmed to SwimSwam that he is all done with the sport and will start working at Guggenheim Partners this summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Whitley (@reecewhitley)

It looked as if Whitley might retire after the 2021-22 season, when he hinted at the 2022 NCAA Championships that he was likely done with swimming and proceeded to scratch his only event (100 breast) at last year’s U.S. Summer Nationals. But then the Philadelphia native revealed he was using his fifth year of eligibility last August and went on to win his fourth Pac-12 title in a row in the 100 breast (51.12) while earning a runner-up finish in the 200 breast (1:51.30). At the 2023 NCAA Championships, he totaled 13 points courtesy of a seventh-place finish in the 100 breast (51.04) as well as a 16th-place finish in the 200 breast (1:52.93).

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Whitley scored 27 individual points, finishing fourth in the 100 breast (50.84) and seventh in the 200 breast (1:50.83). He also swam the breast leg on Cal’s winning 4×100 medley relay, splitting 50.64 en route to his first NCAA title. His best NCAA finishes came in 2021, when he racked up 36 individual points thanks to a runner-up finish in the 200 breast (1:49.54) and third-place finish in the 100 breast (51.03).

Whitley broke 23 national age group (NAG) records before even arriving on campus in Berkeley. At age 15, he claimed two silver medals at the 2015 World Junior Championships and earned Sports Illustrated Kids’ Sportskid of the Year award. As a rising high school junior, he made the semifinals of both breaststrokes at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

A few years later, he won the 200 breast and placed third in the 100 breast at U.S. Summer Nationals in 2019. At the 2021 Olympic Trials, he placed 10th in the 100 breast (2:11.12 and 29th in the 100 breast (1:01.98).

Whitley spoke out after the police murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 and reportedly advised USA Swimming on a second public statement condemning racism after the organization’s first statement was criticized for not specifically using the phrase “Black Lives Matter.”