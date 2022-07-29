Reece Whitley Scratches His Only Event at US Nationals: 100 Breast on Day 4

2022 U.S. National Championships

Friday morning heat sheets

For the most part, it will be all present and accounted for in the circle-seeded heats of the women’s and men’s 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back on Friday morning at the U.S. National Championships in Irvine. The only top American top-24 seeded swimmer who has scratched out of a Day 4 event is Reece Whitley. The Cal grad was only entered in the 100 breast at Irvine, and he has opted out.

The other circle-seeded men’s swimmer to drop a prelims event is Charlie Hawke of Australia in the 400 free. He had been seeded sixth with 3:50.84. Hawke also scratched the 200 fly and 200 free earlier in the week.

Australia’s Mia O’Leary scratched prelims of the 100 breast, where she had been seeded 11th (1:08.74). O’Leary swam both prelims and finals of the 100 free on Tuesday but scratched the 100 fly and 200 free on Wednesday and Thursday. Teammate Abbey Webb pulled out of the 100 back on Friday. She was seeded 19th (1:01.37). Webb swam in prelims of the 100 free and 100 fly but did not make finals in either event.

There are no scratches among the top 24 seeds in the women’s 400 free. American record-holder Katie Ledecky did not enter the event. She told SwimSwam that she planned to swim the 200 fly and 200 IM in the time trial session between prelims and finals on Friday, instead.

Scratches, Day Four Prelims

Women’s 400 Free

None

Men’s 400 Free

#6 *Hawke, Charlie 19 Australia-US 3:50.84

Women’s 100 Breast

#11 *O’Leary, Mia 19 Australia-US 1:08.74

Men’s 100 Breast

#20 Whitley, Reece 22 Una Cal-PC 1:01.98 $

Women’s 100 Back

#19 *Webb, Abbey 21 Australia-US 1:01.37

Men’s 100 Back