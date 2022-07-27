Katie Ledecky to Time Trial 200 Fly and 200 IM on Friday/Saturday at US Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Meet website

Meet information

Psych Sheet

OMEGA Live Results

After winning the 800 freestyle on night 1 of US Nationals, Katie Ledecky mentioned in her post-race interview that she planned to time trial some fun races later in the meet. Ledecky later confirmed to SwimSwam that she will be time trialing the 200 butterfly and 200 IM after Friday and Saturday’s prelims sessions.

Ledecky scratched the 100 freestyle on day 1 instead opting to focus on the 800 freestyle in finals where she captured another national title leading from start to finish. She is scheduled to race the 200 free on day 2 and the 400 IM on day 3. Her time trials on Friday and Saturday will be her only events of the day.

Ledecky’s New US Nationals Schedule:

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Prelims 100 Free- Scratched 200 free 400 IM 200 fly/200 IM 200 fly/200 IM Finals 800 free 200 free 400 IM Off Off

The 25 year old hasn’t swum the 200 long course meter (LCM) butterfly since 2014 when she was only 17 years old. She swam a 2:15.62 at the Virginia LC State Championships which was also a personal best time.

Unlike the 200 fly, Ledecky has competed in the 200 LCM IM more recently. The last time she swam the event was in November 2019 at Pro Swim in Greensboro. There she swam a 2:15.52. Her best time in the event stands at a 2:14.36 from March 2016.

Time trialing both events is the only option Ledecky has to compete in them as she has not competed in either event during the qualifying period for the meet. The qualifying period for the meet began July 1, 2021. This will also be the first time Ledecky will swim either event since moving from Stanford to Florida for training back in September 2021.

Notably, Ledecky’s best time of 2:14.36 in the 200 IM is technically faster than the cut of 2:17.99 for the meet. Her best time of 2:15.62 in the 200 fly is just off of the cut of 2:14.59.