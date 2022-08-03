Shaine Casas Wins Phillips 66 Performance Award for 200 IM at US Nationals

2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Texas pro swimmer Shaine Casas was awarded the Phillips 66 Performance Award for his swim in the final of the 200 IM at the 2022 US National Championships.

The award, presented by USA Swimming, recognizes the top performance at the National Championships meet. Unlike the FINA World Championships, USA Swimming does not use the FINA point system to select the winner of this award, leaving it up to a number of factors including proximity to the current world record, margin of win, and the discretion of the meet referees.

Casas won the men’s 200 IM on the final night in dominant fashion, posting a time of 1:55.24 to win the event by nearly 4 seconds. For context, Casas’ time would have finished second at the 2022 World Championships, only .02 behind gold medalist Leon Marchand. His time also moved him to #7 all-time in the event, putting him right behind Marchand.

The 200 IM wasn’t Casas’ only strong performance at Nationals. He also posted a time of 50.40 en route to a National Title in the men’s 100 butterfly, making himself the 3rd-fastest American of all-time in the process. In addition, Casas posted a 3rd place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.46 at the meet.

Earlier this summer, Casas represented the United States at the 2022 World Championships in the 200 backstroke, where he earned a bronze medal in a time of 1:55.35.