Top 30 Quotes from the 2022 US National Championships

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
I don’t know about the rest of you, but US Nationals pleasantly surprised me. I know these meets always bring forth budding talent, but I was expecting things like Erin Gemmel’s 1:56 200 Free or Shaine Casas‘ 1:55.2 200 IM. It was an exciting meet to be at; as always, there were many great things said in the mixed zone. These were my favorite sound bites from my 5 days in Irvine.
A serious postmortem from the U.S National Championships would be welcome. An analyses of the individual events with an eye toward the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships should be included. A performer stock up and performer stock down section for the year to date would finalize the individual events.