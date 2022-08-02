Alex Shackell Drops 2:09 200 Fly in Irvine, #9 All-Time 15-16

2022 Speedo Junior Championships
- August 1 to 5, 2022
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile)
Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell blasted a 2:09.44 200 fly during the finals of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine, ranking herself as the 9th all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.
Top 10 Fastest 15-16 Year-Olds in the Girls’ 200 Meter Fly
-
- Mary Meagher – 2:05.96 (1981)
- Regan Smith – 2:07.42 (2018)
- Lillie Nordmann – 2:07.43 (2019)
- Charlotte Hook – 2:07.87 (2019)
- Cassidy Bayer – 2:07.97 (2016)
- Katie McLaughlin – 2:08.72 (2013)
- Lindsay Looney – 2:09.22 (2017)
- Jasmine Tosky – 2:09.28 (2010)
- Alex Shackell – 2:09.44 (2022)
- Hannah Kukurugya – 2:09.68 (2014)
Shackell’s previous lifetime best time was right at the 2:10.00 mark from prelims which ranked her 16th out of the all-time fastest swimmers in her age group. In her jump from #16 to #9, Shackell surpassed big names including #14 Tracy Caulkins, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the former world record holder, and #12 Katie Hoff, a three-time Olympic medalist.
Going into this meet, Shackell’s best time was a 2:10.21 from when she competed at the U.S. International Team Trials in April. Today in Irvine, she went out fast in 29.39/32.93 on the first two 50’s, but it was her strong 3rd 50 split of 33.21 that really set her apart and gained her a 2 second lead over the field. She came home in 33.91 as the only swimmer under 34.00 on the last length to ultimately win the event.
Shackell has a busy event lineup left this weekend. She’s ranked 1st in the 100 fly, 6th in the 100 free, and 39th in the 200 free.