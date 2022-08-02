Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Shackell Drops 2:09 200 Fly in Irvine, #9 All-Time 15-16

2022 Speedo Junior Championships

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell blasted a 2:09.44 200 fly during the finals of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine, ranking herself as the 9th all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.

Top 10 Fastest 15-16 Year-Olds in the Girls’  200 Meter Fly

    1. Mary Meagher – 2:05.96 (1981)
    2. Regan Smith – 2:07.42 (2018)
    3. Lillie Nordmann – 2:07.43 (2019)
    4. Charlotte Hook – 2:07.87 (2019)
    5. Cassidy Bayer – 2:07.97 (2016)
    6. Katie McLaughlin – 2:08.72 (2013)
    7. Lindsay Looney – 2:09.22 (2017)
    8. Jasmine Tosky – 2:09.28 (2010)
    9. Alex Shackell – 2:09.44 (2022)
    10. Hannah Kukurugya – 2:09.68 (2014)

Shackell’s previous lifetime best time was right at the 2:10.00 mark from prelims which ranked her 16th out of the all-time fastest swimmers in her age group. In her jump from #16 to #9, Shackell surpassed big names including #14 Tracy Caulkins, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the former world record holder, and #12 Katie Hoff, a three-time Olympic medalist.

Going into this meet, Shackell’s best time was a 2:10.21 from when she competed at the U.S. International Team Trials in April. Today in Irvine, she went out fast in 29.39/32.93 on the first two 50’s, but it was her strong 3rd 50 split of 33.21 that really set her apart and gained her a 2 second lead over the field. She came home in 33.91 as the only swimmer under 34.00 on the last length to ultimately win the event.

Shackell has a busy event lineup left this weekend. She’s ranked 1st in the 100 fly, 6th in the 100 free, and 39th in the 200 free.

