Gretchen Walsh, Kieran Smith Named High Point Award Winners at US Nationals

2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh and Florida Gator Kieran Smith have been named the female and male high point award winners for the 2022 US National Championships.

Walsh, who competed under her club team Nashville Aquatic Club, scored a total of 68 points across 4 events. Likewise, Smith also scored 68 points across 5 events representing his club team Ridgefield Aquatic Club.

Over the course of the week in Irvine, Walsh raced the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 100 butterfly, winning the National Title in the latter of the four events with her time of 57.44. She also earned runner-up finishes in both the 50 freestyle (24.47) and 100 freestyle (53.86), while finishing 5th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.03). Notably, this meet served as a “redemption” meet for Walsh, who failed to qualify for the 2022 US World Championships team and the 2021 Olympic Team after entering a favorite to make both teams. Citing her mental strategy, Walsh’s Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo had her wearing a practice suit through the prelims of the 100 freestyle, not allowing her to race in a tech suit until she hit a predetermined time standard. Based off of the fact that she raced in a tech suit for the 100 freestyle final and throughout the remainder of the weekend, Walsh’s prelims time of 54.77 presumptively hit the standard.

Smith did not win any individual National Championship titles, but had several high finishes at the meet. His highest finish came in the 200 freestyle, where he finished 2nd in a time of 1:46.32, only coming behind Champion Luke Hobson (1:46.14). Smith also finished 3rd in the 400 freestyle (3:48.48), 3rd in the 400 IM (4:14.04), 6th in the 100 freestyle (48.91), and 11th in the 800 freestyle (8:02.63). For Smith, this was his second major meet this summer after representing the US at the 2022 World Championships, where he won a gold medal as a member of the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay.