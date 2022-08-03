12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 4:56.70 400 IM, Now #3 11-12 Girl All-Time

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fresh off her historic performance in the 200 fly on Monday, Jersey Wahoos 12-year-old Audrey Derivaux had another stellar performance in Tuesday morning’s prelims. This time, the youngster cracked took nearly 3 seconds off her personal best in the 400 IM, posting a 4:56.70 to finish 28th in prelims.

Despite narrowly missing out on the ‘C’ final, Derivaux’s swim was a great one, lifting her to #3 all-time in the 11-12 girls rankings. She’s still quite a bit off Kayla Han‘s NAG Record of 4:50.70 from last May, but she now sits just behind the legendary Elizabeth Beisel (4:55.35), who sits in the #2 spot.

Derivaux has improved a lot in the 400 IM this summer. She entered this year with a personal best of 5:11.45, which she brough down to 5:03.64 in May. Just a few weeks ago, Derivaux broke through the 5:00 barrier for the first time, clocking a 4:59.52 at the 2022 MA Swimming Meet. She then lowered that time again this morning with her 4:56.70 in prelims.

Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for the 11-12 girls LCM 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 4:50.70 Kayla Han 2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge 2 4:55.35 Elizabeth Beisel 2005 Summer Junior Nats 3 4:56.70 Audrey Derivaux 2022 Summer Junior Nats 4 4:58.09 Leah Hayes 2018 IA L4A Swim PINK A+ Invitational 5 4:58.49 Courtney Kalisz 2003 MI Domino’s Swim Classic 6 4:58.56 Meghan Lynch 2016 FG Michael Lohberg Invitational 7 4:59.21 Jeanette Haney 1976 Olympic Trials 8 4:59.53 Kirsten Groome 2003 SE LC Champs 9 4:59.90 Becca Mann 2010 MN TWIN Speedo Champs 10 5:02.19 Bella Rongione 2012 PV LC 14&U Championships

Derivaux is still set to race the 100 fly and 200 back at this meet. After her stellar 200 fly performance yesterday, the 100 fly will certainly be one to watch out for. She was excellent on backstroke in her IM this morning, splitting 1:13.40 on that leg of the race.