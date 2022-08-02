Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

12-Year Old Audrey Derivaux Posts Historic 2:16 in 200 Fly at Juniors

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new talent emerged on day 1 of the 2022 USA Swimming Speedo Junior National Championships in the girls’ 200 fly.

12-year old Audrey Derivaux of the Jersey Wahoos swam her way to a 6th-place finish in the B-Final, good for 14th overall, continuing what has been an electric summer for the young swimmer from Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Her time of 2:16.23 was a best time. She swam 2:16.50 in prelims, and three weeks ago at the Middle Atlantic Championships, she swam her previous best time of 2:17.91.

In total, this summer, she has swum best times in the 200 fly in four different races, improving her time from 2:24.34 last summer by more than six seconds.

Her time is now the second-fastest in history by an American 12-year old, behind only Cassidy Bayer’s 2:15.02 from 2012. That swim by Bayer in 2012 at the time left her more than four seconds ahead of the next-best swimmer of that age ever.

Derivaux’s rise this summer has been methodical and impressive (see coverage here and here), much in the way one would expect from a 12-year old. The difference from the average 12-year old is that her times are among the best-ever by a swimmer that age.

This season, she ranks #1 among 11-12s in a dozen different events between long course and short course, and as the second-fastest in seven further events.

In the 200 fly on Monday, Derivaux was two years younger than any other swimmer who qualified for any of the three finals, and in fact was the 0nly swimmer born later than 2007 to even enter the event (she was born in 2009).

The time slips her under the U.S. Open qualifying standard as well.

All-Time Top 10, Girls’ 11-12 LCM 200 Fly, US

RANK TIME ATHLETE LSC CLUB CODE MEET NAME SWIM
DATE		 LOCATION
CITY
1 2:15.02 Cassidy Bayer SE NCAP 2012 NI – Speedo Champions Series 8/2/2012 Buffalo
2 2:16.23 Audrey Derivaux MA JW 2022 Speedo Junior National Ch 8/1/2022 Irvine
3 2:18.94 Kayla Han CA RMDA 2021 TYR 18&U Spring Cup Irvine 5/1/2021 Irvine
4 2:19.10 Joy Jiang MR WEST 2016 MR Metro Junior Olympics LCM Championships 7/22/2016 East Meadow
5 2:19.27 Olivia Suarez GU UN 2019 ST TXLA LC TAGS 7/25/2019 Austin
6 2:19.30 Paige Kuwata CA SAND 2017 SI North American Challenge Cup 8/5/2017 La Jolla, CA
7 2:19.32 Courtney Kalisz MD NBAC 2003 MI Domino’s Swim Classic 5/16/2003 Ann Arbor
8 2:19.79 Maddie Wright CA KA 2009 OH Speedo Section 3 Championships 7/20/2009 Oxford
9 2:20.29 Amelia Lester NT RACE 2019 Futures Des Moines 8/3/2019 Des Moines
10 2:20.48 Chelsea Britt GA FLA 2007 FG Speedo Sectionals 7/12/2007 Fort Lauderdale

Suzy Q
7 seconds ago

that bayer record is insane

PhillyMark
26 minutes ago

something in the water in Burlington County…not far from Kelsi’s hometown

