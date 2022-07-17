12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Adds 5 Nation-Leading Times at Middle Atlantic Champs

2022 Middle Atlantic Swimming Championships

July 7-10, 2022

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

LCM

Audrey Derivaux tallied five nation-leading times this season among 12-year-old girls at the 2022 Middle Atlantic Swimming Championships last weekend in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The Jersey Wahoos standout achieved her first Summer Nationals cut in the 100-meter butterfly with a 1:02.38, which ranks No. 3 all-time in the girls 11-12 age group. In the 200 backstroke, she hit a new personal best by nearly four seconds with a Winter Nationals qualifying time of 2:15.77, earning a first-place finish that made her the second-fastest performer all-time in the girls 11-12 age group. Derivaux trails only Elizabeth Beisel, who back in 2005 clocked a 2:15.17. She also posted a nation-leading mark in the 200 fly with a 2:17.91 — No. 2 all-time in the girls 11-12 age group — as well as the 100 back (1:05.07), and 400 IM (4:59.52). The latter result sealed her spot as the seventh-fastest performer all-time in the girls 11-12 age group.

Henry McFadden was the meet’s high scorer on the men’s side with 220 points, winning six individual events and one relay for his dominant Jersey Wahoos squad. The 15-year-old set a meet record in the 100 freestyle with a 50.84, swimming more than a second faster than his previous best to sneak under the Summer Nationals qualifying time. It marked the third-fastest time this season among 15-year-old boys nationally and 37th all-time in the boys 15-16 age group. McFadden also picked up wins in the 200 free (1:53.93), 400 free (4:02.80), 100 fly (55.78), 200 fly (2:03.14), 200 IM (2:08.43), and 200 free relay (1:35.30). He set another personal best in the 400 IM, where he earned a runner-up finish with a 4:34.29.

Fellow Wahoos teammate Maddie Waggoner was the high point scorer on the women’s side with 250 points and eight top-two finishes. The 17-year-old Wisconsin commit claimed first place in the 800 free (8:44.04) and 1500 free (16:27.69), the latter marking a new meet record and personal best by more than seven seconds. Waggoner placed second in the 200 back (2:16.40) and 200 breaststroke (2:37.34) as she tallied eight personal bests over the weekend.

Lainey Mullins of Suburban Seahawks Club (SSC) was the only swimmer to break multiple individual meet records. The Virginia commit lowered the standards in the 400 free (4:15.83) and 200 fly (2:11.69). Mullins also helped snap the 200 medley relay record in 1:58.42. She triumphed in the 200 free in 2:03.25.

Marcus Papanikolaou moved up in the national age group rankings thanks to a pair of impressive runner-up finishes. His 23.31 in the 50 free ranks as the second-fastest time this season among 15-year-old boys nationally and tied for 50th all-time in the 15-16 age group. In the 100 free prelims, Papanikolaou posted a personal-best 51.07, third-fastest this season for his age and 61st all-time in the boys 15-16 age group.

Sally Foley reset the women’s 100 free meet record with a 56.55, one of four personal bests for the Penn Charter Aquatic Club swimmer. Gavin Currie also set a new meet record in the 200 back with a 2:03.01, shaving more than a second off his previous best from prelims. In total, eight meet records were taken down.

Included below is a full list of individual event winners and team awards from the meet:

High Point – Men

Henry McFadden (JW) – 220

Eric Kupsky (Unattached) – 158

Jake Wang (SSC) – 147

High Point – Women

Maddie Waggoner – JW – 250

Lainey Mullins – SSC – 207

Torianne Abruzzo – Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics – 169

Team – Men

Jersey Wahoos – 1262

SSC – 660

Blue Hen Aquatics – 489

Team – Women

Jersey Wahoos – 1344

SSC – 993

Lancaster Aquatic – 398

Team – Overall

Jersey Wahoos (2606)

SSC (1593)

Greater Philadelphia Aqatic Center (683)

50m Free

Anya Mostek (PAY) – 26.17

Jacob Houck (Unattached) 23.18

100 Back

Anya Mostek (PAY) – 1:01.81

Gavin Currie (BHA) – 57.83

100 Breast

Sally Foley (PCAC) – 1:10.88

Michael Gozdan (Unattached) – 1:04.66

100 Fly

Annie Jia (UDAC) – 1:00.60

Henry McFadden (JW) – 55.78

100 Free

Sally Foley (PCAC) – 56.55

Henry McFadden (JW) – 50.84

200 Back

Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 2:15.77

Gavin Currie (BHA) – 2:03.01

200 Breast

Sally Foley (PCAC) – 2:32.11

Calvin Wise (Unattached) – 2:18.73

200 Fly

Lainey Mullins (SSC) – 2:11.69

Henry McFadden (JW) – 2:03.14

200 Free

Lainey Mullins (SSC) – 2:03.25

Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:53.93

200 IM

Anya Mostek (PAY) – 2:18.74

Henry McFadden (JW) – 2:08.43

400 Free

Lainey Mullins (SSC) – 4:15.83

Henry McFadden (JW) – 4:02.80

400 IM

Ashley Kolessar (SSC) – 4:49.76

Eric Kupsky (Unattached) – 4:34.17

800 Free

Maddie Waggoner (JW) – 8:44.04

Michael McCarthy (GPAC) – 8:33.47

1500 Free

Maddie Waggoner (JW) – 16:27. 69

Michael McCarthy (GPAC) – 15:57.72

200 Free Relay

SSC – Kolessar, Mullins, Lunn, Debaecke – 1:48.50

JW – McFadden, Cortes, Moretllite, Busic – 1:35.30

200 Medley

SSC – 1:58.42 (Conner, Kolessar, Undercofler, Mullins)

SSC – 1:46.36 (Nenchev, Wang, Johnson, Yeniay)