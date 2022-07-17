International Team Trials A Finalists Jones and Noble Win 200 Backs at Mt Hood

2022 Speedo Sectionals – MT HOOD

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

The 3rd day of the Mt Hood Sectionals meet featured the 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly individually. In the men’s 200 back, Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, a Cal recruit, won with a 2:02.07. While he touched first by nearly 3 seconds, Jones was well off his personal best of 1:57.97, which he swam at the International Team Trials in late April. Similarly, Phoenix Swim Club’s Kennedy Noble, a future NC State swimmer, won the women’s 200 back by 2 seconds, clocking a 2:13.64. Noble’s time was also well off her personal best of 2:10.53, which was also set at the International Team Trials.

King Aquatic Club 16-year-old Camden Doane took the women’s 400 free in a huge new personal best of 4:20.18. The swim took 3 seconds off her previous best, which she swam at the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet last month.

Multnomah Athletic Club’s Thomas Olsen, 16, won the men’s 400 free in 4:01.76, blowing away his previous best of 4:17.18, which he swam two months ago. He swam a remarkably consistent race, splitting 2:00.29 on the first 200m, then coming home in 2:01.47. King Aquatic Club 14-year-old Aiden Hammer also had a huge personal best en route to taking 2nd. Hammer touched in 4:02.26, clearing his previous best of 4:08.58 by 6 seconds.

In the women’s 100 breast, Tualatin Hills Swim Club’s Katherine Adams (17) claimed victory in 1:11.54. She was a touch faster in prelims, where she posted a 1:11.51. Foothills Swim Team 17-year-old Josh Corn took the men’s 100 breast in a photo finish, swimming a 1:04.29. BYU’s Evan Vandersluis touched right behind Corn, swimming a 1:04.30. Spokane Waves Aquatic Team’s Drew Kistler, who will be starting at the University of Minnesota next month, took 3rd in 1:04.66.

The women’s 100 fly was won decisively by Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team’s Tyler Driscoll, an NC State recruit. She swam a 1:00.40, which is notably far faster than the 1:02.26 she swam two weeks ago at Arizona Senior Championships, which had stood as her personal best until last night.

University of Denver’s Hunter Hilltoppers’ Hunter Foehner, a Georgia Tech commit, won the men’s 100 fly in 54.45, touching out Keaton Jones (54.57).