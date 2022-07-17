Alex Shackell (15) Shatters PB with 1:01.18 100 Back on Day 3 of IN Senior Champs

2022 ISI Senior LCM Championships

July 14-17, 2022

IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

The 3rd day of the Indiana Senior Championships at the IU Natatorium in Bloomington featured the 200 fly, 100 back, 400 free, and 200 breast individually. Arguably the best race of the night came from Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell, who has made headlines for her racing over the past year. Shackell, primarily a butterflier with some free and IM speed to boot, broke through in the women’s 100 back last night, tearing to a new personal best of 1:01.18. That swim marked a personal best by 3.48 seconds, putting her in well under the U.S. Summer Nationals cut of 1:02.89. It’s also worth noting Shackell’s best yards 100 back comes in 54.12.

Shackell’s older brother, Aaron Shackell (17), also posted a personal best last night. Aaron won the men’s 400 free in 3:57.86, beating out IU’s Mason Carlton (3:58.17) after a tight race, and taking half a second off his personal best in the process. Impressively, both swimmers negative split the race, with Carlton splitting 1:59.60/1:58.57 and Shackell 1:59.70/1:58.16. For Carlton, the swim was a massive personal best, blowing away his previous best of 4:01.46.

In a tight race, Carmel Swim Club’s Wyatt Davis, a Michigan Wolverine, beat out Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni 54.71 to 54.75. The pair were essentially stroke-for-stroke the whole way, with Davis splitting 26.43 on the first 50, while Fantoni was 26.55. Fantoni came back just a hair faster, splitting 28.20, while Davis was 28.28. Both men were off their personal bests in the event.

IUPUI’s Logan Kelly swam a massive personal best in the men’s 200 breast, dominating the event with a 2:15.61. His previous best sat at 2:24.60, a time which he swam back in August of 2019, when he was 15. With the performance, Kelly came in way under the U.S. Summer Nationals cut of 2:18.09.

Other Day 3 Event Winners: