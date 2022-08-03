Watch: Medley Relay NAGs, All ‘A’ Finals Race Videos from Days 1-2 of Junior Nats

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

In this post, you’ll find the race videos of the ‘A’ finals from the first two days of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. All videos provided below are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 2:09.02, Olivia Carter (2017)

13-14 NAG: 2:07.01, Mary Meagher (1979)

15-16 NAG: 2:05.96, Mary Meagher (1981)

17-18 NAG: 2:06.39, Regan Smith (2020)

Top 8 finishers:

Alex Shackell (Carmel): 2:09.44 Hana Shimizu-Bowers (Badger-MR): 2:12.41 Annika Parkhe (Patriot-IL): 2:12.54 Lilly Derivaux (Jersey Wahoos): 2:12.94 Edie Simecek (Flatiron): 2:13.18 Kelsey Zhang (Palo Alto Stanford): 2:13.34 Maggie Schalow (Irvine Nova): 2:14.19 Abby O’Sullivan (Mission Viejo): 2:14.71

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell won the women’s 200 fly in 2:09.44, breaking 2:10 for the first time in her young career. She dominated the field by nearly 3 seconds, rising to #9 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet Record: 1:56.54, Andrew Seliskar (2013)

13-14 NAG: 1:59.02, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 1:54.58, Michael Phelps (2001)

17-18 NAG: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

Aaron Shackell (Carmel): 1:57.42 Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics): 1:57.84 Henry McFadden (Jersey Wahoos): 1:59.05 David Schmitt (Evolution): 1:59.11 Evan Vanbrocklin (Olympus): 1:59.21 Conor McKenna (Lakeside- NT): 1:59.27 Josh Zuchowski (Flood): 1:59.84 Gary Jones (Magnolia): 2:01.20

Aaron Shackell completed the Shackell sibling sweep in the 200 fly, taking the men’s race with a new personal best of 1:57.42. Thomas Heilman gave Shackell a great race, but the older Shackell was able to close better, swimming a very strong 30.4 on the final 50.

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Meet Record: 1:08.07 Lucy Thomas (2022)

13-14 NAG: 1:08.09, Amanda Beard (1996)

(1996) 15-16 NAG: 1:07.05, Megan Jendrick (Quann) (2000)

17-18 NAG: 1:04.95, Lydia Jacoby (2021)

Top 8 finishers:

Lucy Thomas (Elmbrook): 1:07.63 Emma Weber (Denver Hilltoppers): 1:08.31 Katie Christopherson (Swim Atlanta): 1:08.46 Raya Mellot (Crow Canyon): 1:08.76 Jessey Li (Mason Manta Rays): 1:09.17 Alicia Henry (Dynamo): 1:09.65 Aubree Brouwer (Springfield-AR): 1:09.79 Grace Rainey (SwimMac): 1:09.97

Lucy Thomas broke the meet record yet again in finals, blowing right through 1:08 for the first time in her career. With the performance, Thomas has risen to a tie for #3 in the 15-16 girls all-time rankings.

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Meet Record: 1:00.08, Michael Andrew (2016)

13-14 NAG: 1:03.23, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG: 1:00.17, Josh Matheny (2019)

17-18 NAG: 59.82, Michael Andrew (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

Nick Mahabir (Coronado): 1:00.79 Joshua Chen (Ames Cyclone): 1:01.80 Colin Zhang (Glenbrook)/Daniel Li (Rose Bowl): 1:02.15 —- Charlie Egeland (Aquajets): 1:02.24 Saavan Shah (Swim Atlanta): 1:02.41 Watson Nguyen (Matroplex): 1:02.66 Brasen Walker (Raleigh Swim Assoc): 1:02.74

Nick Mahabir clocked yet another 1:00 100 breast, following his excellent performances at the U.S. Nationals last summer. He dominated the field, touching first by over a full second.

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE- FINALS

World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet Record: 8:30.84, Gillian Ryan (2012)

13-14 NAG: 8:28.54, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 8:13.86, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

Jillian Cox (Texas Longhorn): 8:31.34 Maddie Waggoner (Jersey Wahoos): 8:38.94 Sophia Knapp (Tide-VA): 8:39.27 Chloe Kim (Scarlet): 8:44.88 Kate Hurst (Scarlet): 8:45.83 Emma Hastings (East Carolina): 8:47.70 Hayden Miller (Cypress Fairbanks): 8:50.77 Alexa Reyna (Badger-MR): 8:53.39

Jillian Cox pulled away from the field to win the women’s 800 free by 7 seconds. She scared the meet record of 8:30.84, which has stood for 10 years.

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE- FINALS

World Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet Record: 15:16.61, Johannes Calloni (2016)

13-14 NAG: 15:31.03, Jesse Vassallo (1976)

15-16 NAG: 15:03.91, Bobby Hackett (1976)

17-18 NAG: 14:45.29, Larsen Jensen (2004)

Top 8 finishers:

Matthew Chai (Fullerton): 15:28.25 Sean Green (Long Island): 15:31.20 Bobby Dinunzio (Tide-VA): 15:37.79 Luke Whitlock (Fishers): 15:38.15 Andrew Taylor (Tampa Bay): 15:39.00 Freddy Klein (SwimMac): 15:42.62 Max Hardart (Badger-MR): 15:43.26 Bucky Gettys (Texas Gold): 15:43.67

Cal commit Matthew Chai added 12 seconds to his personal best, but was still able to win the men’s 1500 free by 3 seconds.

GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY- FINALS

15-18 NAG: 1:51.55 Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)

Top 8 finishers:

Elmbrook Swim Club: 1:51.41 Carmel Swim Club: 1:52.08 Denver Hilltoppers: 1:54.33 Irvine Nova: 1:55.24 Shroeder YMCA: 1:55.78 Dynamo: 1:56.02 Mission Viejo: 1:56.93 All Star: 1:57.00

Elmbrook Swim Club took down the 15-18 girls National Age Group Record with a blistering 1:51.41 to beat out Carmel Swim Club. They were led by Lucy Thomas with a phenomenal 30.44 on the breast leg. Alex Shackell notably anchored the Carmel relay in a sizzling 24.71.

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY- FINALS

15-18 NAG: 1:42.46, Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

Dynamo: 1:41.93 Nitro: 1:42.36 Rose Bowl: 1:42.46 Aquajets: 1:42.58 Spartan Aquatic: 1:43.04 InSpire Swim Team: 1:43.22 SwimMac: 1:43.38 Elmbrook Swim Club: 1:43.48

Dynamo Swim Club had originally broken the 15-18 boys National Age Group Record, but Nitro came in a late heat and took both the title and NAG out from underneath Dynamo.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Meet Record: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

13-14 NAG: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 53.55, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 53.25, Simone Manuel (2014)

Top 8 finishers:

Kayla Wilson (Tide): 55.09 Kristina Paegle (Indiana Swim Club): 55.15 Alex Shackell (Carmel): 55.38 Annika Parkhe (Patriot): 55.53 Gigi Johnson (Swim Atlanta): 55.70 Alex Fulton (Upper Main Line Y): 55.76 Zara Zallen (Loveland): 55.90 Kirsti McEnroe (Y-Spartaquatics): 56.55

Kristina Paegle was out fast tonight, just as she was in prelims, but Kayla Wilson was able to run her down at the finish, taking the Junior National title.

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Meet Record: 49.06, Vlad Morozov/Andrei Minakov (2010)

13-14 NAG: 51.12, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (2013)

17-18 NAG: 48.69, Jack Alexy (2021)

Top 8 finishers:

Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics): 49.67 Henry McFadden (Jersey Wahoos): 49.72 Will Mogdlin (Zionsville): 49.97 Chase Mueller (Foothills): 50.13 Nate Germonprez (iNspire): 50.30 Brendan Whitfield (Lynchburg Y): 50.48 Lucca Battaglini (East Carolina): 50.53 Roman Jones (Jersey Flyers): 50.76

Thomas Heilman became the first 15-year-old in American history to break 50 seconds in the LCM 100 free. Runner-up Henry McFadden and Will Modglin also broke 50 seconds for the first time in their careers as well.

GIRLS 400 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 4:38.97, Ella Eastin (2013)

13-14 NAG: 4:39.76, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 4:32.67, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG: 4:31.78, Elizabeth Beisel (2011)

Top 8 finishers:

15-year-old Chloe Kim had a phenomenal performance to win the women’s 400 IM, pulling away from the field on the back half of the race.

BOYS 400 IM – FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

Meet Record: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz (2014)

13-14 NAG: 4:24.77, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 4:14.73, Carson Foster (2018)

17-18 NAG: 4:09.09, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 finishers:

Diego Nosack (Tualatin Hills): 4:20.20 Drew Hitchock (Baylor): 4:22.29 Own McDonald (Dynamo): 4:22.33 Ryan Healy (King Marlin): 4:22.35 Raymond Prosinksi (Loggerhead): 4:24.19 Mason Edmund (Unattached): 4:26.51 Andrew Taylor (Tampa Bay): 4:27.53 Eric Lee (Scarlet): 4:27.96

Coming into the meet as the top seed, Northwestern recruit Diego Nosack pulled away from the field with a daring 1:14 breaststroke split, speeding to a new personal best of 4:20.20.

GIRLS 800 FREE RELAY – FINALS

15-18 NAG: 8:01.75, North Baltimore (2011)

Top 8 finishers:

Carmel: 8:14.23 Elmbrook: 8:15.46 Irvine NOVA: 8:16.27 Longhorn: 8:17.13 Mission Viejo: 8:17.91 Scarlet: 8:20.35 Rose Bowl: 8:23.11 North Baltimore: 8:24.05

Carmel Swim Club was able to hold off medley relay powerhouse Elmbrook Swim Club to grab the victory in the women’s 800 free relay.

BOYS 800 FREE RELAY- FINALS

15-18 NAG: 7:22.13, SwimMac (2021)

Top 8 finishers:

Longhorn: 7:25.36 SwimMac: 7:26.44 Nitro: 7:27.59 Carmel: 7:31.93 SwimAtlanta: 7:32.81 Dynamo: 7:33.99 Gold Medal: 7:34.47 Rose Bowl: 7:35.15

Longhorn Aquatics pulled off the upset in the 800 free, beating top seed SwimMac by a second. Longhorn was led by a pair of 1:50 splits by Daniel Li and Truman Armstrong.