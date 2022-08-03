Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay.

Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks leading up to these championships, however it looks as though they may be able to end on a high note here on the final day. Sarting with the men’s 200 IM, the Canadian duo of Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo is a formidable one. We’ll all but certainly see both men in the final, but it wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see Canada grab at least one medal in that event.

Canada also of course has Summer McIntosh in the women’s 40o free. Unlike the 400 IM, victory is FAR from guaranteed in this event, as she’ll be going up against World Record holder Ariarne Titmus. Nonetheless, McIntosh has been in excellent form at the Games, and she’s the only other swimmer in the field to have been under 4:00. Despite there being no Katie Ledecky in the pool for another thrilling 400 free battle, McIntosh just may be able to push Titmus harder than we would expect. It ought to be a fun race to fill out the final medal as well, as Australians Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister, as well as New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather, are all seeded at 4:02/4:03.

Scotland’s Duncan Scott and England’s Tom Dean are also well set up in the men’s 200 IM, while the likes of Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand) and Matt Sates (South Africa) could very easily make some noise as well.

Coming into the meet, Australia, England, and Canada are all tightly bunched in the men’s 4×100 medley relay.