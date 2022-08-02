2022 US Swimming National Championships: Full Results Report

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
- Full Results
The 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships have ended. Below are the full tables for the women’s and men’s podiums for all the events raced.
There were a few awards given out, which are also included. Gretchen Walsh and Kieran Smith won the women’s and men’s high point awards, respectively. Those are given to the swimmers who earn the most points over the course of the meet. The team award is for the team that scores the most points: Indiana Swim Club won on the women’s side and Cal Aquatics on the men’s. The combined team award also went to Indiana.
Finally, the swim of the meet was Shaine Casas in the 200 IM, where he ripped 1:55.24, becoming the 7th fastest performer of all time.
Women’s Events
Women’s High Point Award Winner: Gretchen Walsh, 68 points
Women’s Team Award: Indiana Swim Club, 163 points
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Freestyle
|Katarzyna Wasick, 24.17
|Gretchen Walsh, 24.47
|Claire Curzan, 24.74
|100 Freestyle
|Natalie Hinds, 53.53
|Gretchen Walsh, 53.86
|Gabi Albiero, 54,38
|200 Freestyle
|Katie Ledecky, 1:54.50
|Erin Gemmell, 1:56.14
|Claire Tuggle, 1:58.34
|400 Freestyle
|Erin Gemmell, 4:06.17
|Cavan Gormsen, 4:08.38
|Kensey McMahon, 4:08.57
|800 Freestyle
|Katie Ledecky, 8:12.03
|Mariah Denigan, 8:31.12
|Kensey McMahon, 8:31.92
|1500 Freestyle
|Maddy Gough, 16:07.34
|Mariah Denigan, 16:12.44
|Kensey McMahon, 16:16.22
|100 Backstroke
|Rhyan White, 58.91
|Kira Toussaint, 59.24
|Isabelle Stadden, 59.55
|200 Backstroke
|Isabelle Stadden, 2:07.29
|Rhyan White, 2:07.51
|Reilly Tiltmann, 2:09.61
|100 Breaststroke
|Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:06.88
|Olivia Anderson, 1:07.85
|Talara-Jade Dixon, 1:08.15
|200 Breaststroke
|Mackenzie Looze, 2:25.35
|Anna Keating, 2:25.82
|Ella Nelson, 2:27.40
|100 Butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh, 57.44
|Gabi Albiero, 57.82
|Dakota Luther, 58.39
|200 Butterfly
|Dakota Luther, 2:07.02
|Lindsay Looney, 2:07.25
|Tess Howley, 2:08.07
|200 IM
|Leah Smith, 2:11.67
|Zoie Hartman, 2:12.04
|Beata Nelson, 2:12.46
|400 IM
|Katie Ledecky, 4:35.77
|Leah Smith, 4:36.66
|Felicia Pasadyn, 4:42.79
Men’s Events
Men’s High Point Award Winner: Kieran Smith, 68 points
Men’s Team Award: California Aquatics, 176.5 points
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Freestyle
|Matt King, 21.83
|Justin Ress, 22.01
|Jack Alexy, 22.18
|100 Freestyle
|Zach Apple/Matt King, 48.44
|–
|Shaine Casas, 48.46
|200 Freestyle
|Luke Hobson, 1:46.14
|Kieran Smith, 1:46.32
|Jake Magahey, 1:46.62
|400 Freestyle
|Jake Magahey, 3:46.36
|Jake Mitchell, 3:46.59
|Kieran Smith, 3:48.48
|800 Freestyle
|Bobby Finke, 7:51.21
|Will Gallant, 7:53.34
|David Johnston, 7:54.60
|1500 Freestyle
|Will Gallant, 14:57.08
|David Johnston, 15:02.37
|Alec Mander, 15:19.35
|100 Backstroke
|Justin Ress, 53.55
|Adam Chaney, 53.68
|Jake Aikins, 53.75
|200 Backstroke
|Jack Aikins, 1:57.52
|Ian Grum, 1:57.59
|Nick Simons, 1:57.70
|100 Breaststroke
|Josh Matheny, 59.44
|Caspar Corbeau, 59.91
|Kevin Houseman, 1:00.24
|200 Breaststroke
|Matt Fallon, 2:07.91
|Jake Foster, 2:09.00
|Caspar Corbeau, 2:09.03
|100 Butterfly
|Shaine Casas, 50.40
|Shaun Champion, 51.54
|Gabriel Jett, 52.19
|200 Butterfly
|Gabriel Jett, 1:54.37
|Ilya Kharun, 1:56.66
|Sterling Crane, 1:56.75
|200 IM
|Shaine Casas, 1:55.24
|Grant House, 1:59.03
|Baylor Nelson, 1:59.13
|400 IM
|Kevin Vargas, 4:11.45
|Max Litchfield, 4:13.08
|Kieran Smith, 4:14.04