2022 US Swimming National Championships: Full Results Report

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

The 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships have ended. Below are the full tables for the women’s and men’s podiums for all the events raced.

There were a few awards given out, which are also included. Gretchen Walsh and Kieran Smith won the women’s and men’s high point awards, respectively. Those are given to the swimmers who earn the most points over the course of the meet. The team award is for the team that scores the most points: Indiana Swim Club won on the women’s side and Cal Aquatics on the men’s. The combined team award also went to Indiana.

Finally, the swim of the meet was Shaine Casas in the 200 IM, where he ripped 1:55.24, becoming the 7th fastest performer of all time.

Women’s Events

Women’s High Point Award Winner: Gretchen Walsh, 68 points

Women’s Team Award: Indiana Swim Club, 163 points

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Freestyle Katarzyna Wasick, 24.17 Gretchen Walsh, 24.47 Claire Curzan, 24.74 100 Freestyle Natalie Hinds, 53.53 Gretchen Walsh, 53.86 Gabi Albiero, 54,38 200 Freestyle Katie Ledecky, 1:54.50 Erin Gemmell, 1:56.14 Claire Tuggle, 1:58.34 400 Freestyle Erin Gemmell, 4:06.17 Cavan Gormsen, 4:08.38 Kensey McMahon, 4:08.57 800 Freestyle Katie Ledecky, 8:12.03 Mariah Denigan, 8:31.12 Kensey McMahon, 8:31.92 1500 Freestyle Maddy Gough, 16:07.34 Mariah Denigan, 16:12.44 Kensey McMahon, 16:16.22 100 Backstroke Rhyan White, 58.91 Kira Toussaint, 59.24 Isabelle Stadden, 59.55 200 Backstroke Isabelle Stadden, 2:07.29 Rhyan White, 2:07.51 Reilly Tiltmann, 2:09.61 100 Breaststroke Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:06.88 Olivia Anderson, 1:07.85 Talara-Jade Dixon, 1:08.15 200 Breaststroke Mackenzie Looze, 2:25.35 Anna Keating, 2:25.82 Ella Nelson, 2:27.40 100 Butterfly Gretchen Walsh, 57.44 Gabi Albiero, 57.82 Dakota Luther, 58.39 200 Butterfly Dakota Luther, 2:07.02 Lindsay Looney, 2:07.25 Tess Howley, 2:08.07 200 IM Leah Smith, 2:11.67 Zoie Hartman, 2:12.04 Beata Nelson, 2:12.46 400 IM Katie Ledecky, 4:35.77 Leah Smith, 4:36.66 Felicia Pasadyn, 4:42.79

Men’s Events

Men’s High Point Award Winner: Kieran Smith, 68 points

Men’s Team Award: California Aquatics, 176.5 points