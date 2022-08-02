SwimSmart’s Squeezline: The Solution To Bad Streamlines

Courtesy of Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.

The Problem: Bad Streamlines

As coaches, the first thing we teach our swimmers is the streamline, and yet every day on every pool deck of every swim team in the world a coach is uttering these words…

“Fix your streamline!”

We were those coaches! We tried everything to get our swimmers to simply squeeze their heads better: pushups for punishment, long lectures about the importance of reducing drag, even jumping in with all our clothes on if they would do one workout with perfect streamlines.

It never lasted, the kids never got it, and it never stuck.

Our swimmers needed something better; they needed constant feedback off every wall, something to remind them of what they should be doing, and they needed a target on their head for their arms to hone in on.

Every piece of equipment that exists in swimming today is meant to build power, strength and endurance. But nothing existed to develop the all-important drag reducing streamline.

The Solution: The Squeezline

The Squeezline is the world’s first ever streamline sensor that is placed on the head underneath goggle straps or a cap. When pressed correctly by the arms in a good streamline, it makes an audible BEEP that can be heard by the swimmer. The sound only occurs when the swimmer is in a good streamline, and will otherwise be silent during normal swimming, or more importantly, if the streamline is not good.

The Squeezline gives feedback to the swimmer every time they do a great streamline, enforcing a lasting habit. It’s also one of the few products honored to be on Swim America’s new partner store!

Coaches…with this tool you will never again have to say the words “Fix your streamline!” Include the Squeezline in your warm-up, drills and lessons to make sure every swimmer on your team reaches their maximum potential, starting with a great head squeezing streamline!

Testimonials

“A Streamline is the number one skill for any swimmer to master. Competitive swimmers never stop learning and improving this skill. The goal is always to reduce drag and increase speed. To master this skill one needs consistent feedback and practice. The Squeezline is the perfect tool to get anyone to improve this skill as it will give you immediate feedback if you are doing it correctly.”

– Robert Pinter, head coach of Gator Swim Club and “A” finalist in the 200 butterfly at the 1992 Olympics.

“The Squeezline has been the quickest and easiest tool I’ve used to improve the streamline of a swimmer at any age. It’s one thing to tell a swimmer how to correctly do a streamline, but it’s another thing for the swimmer to feel the proper position for themselves. The audible BEEP provides immediate feedback to the swimmer underwater and reinforces the guidance from the coach on deck. I have found the Squeezline to be an invaluable coaching tool that I have come to depend on at every practice and would highly recommend to swim coaches at all levels.”

– Frankie Hanson, head coach of Dowling Catholic High School girls swimming and diving, high school and collegiate All-American and 7th place finish at NCAA in the Mile.

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

We would love the chance to Partner with you and your team (and vendors) to get you want you need and get your athletes swimming smarter!