Best Chlorine-Removing Shampoos for Competitive Swimmers

Let’s get one thing straight: if you’re swimming laps daily and not washing the chlorine out of your hair, you’re going to feel it—and see it. Chlorine doesn’t care if you’re a club swimmer, a masters athlete, or a weekend lap warrior. Left unchecked, it dries out your hair, dulls your color, and makes your cap harder to slip on over time.

There are dozens of shampoos claiming to remove chlorine, but in this space, not all products are created equal. Ultra Swim remains the gold standard – trusted by swimmers for decades and built specifically for chlorine-heavy routines. TriSwim comes in second, offering a premium experience with added hydration benefits. Here’s how the top chlorine-removing shampoos stack up for swimmers in 2025:

📊 QUICK TAKE: Best Swimmer Shampoos for Chlorine Removal

Best Overall: Ultra Swim Chlorine Removal Shampoo – Trusted for decades; removes chlorine, restores shine, and budget-friendly.

– Trusted for decades; removes chlorine, restores shine, and budget-friendly. Runner-Up: TriSwim Shampoo – Moisturizing, vitamin-packed, and a favorite among triathletes.

– Moisturizing, vitamin-packed, and a favorite among triathletes. Best for Blondes: Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Shampoo – Great for light-colored or damaged hair.

– Great for light-colored or damaged hair. Best Budget Pick: Summer Solutions Designer Shampoo – Low cost and effective.

– Low cost and effective. Most Versatile: California Baby Tea Tree & Lavender – Family-friendly and doubles as body wash.

– Family-friendly and doubles as body wash. Best for Open Water Athletes: Zealios Revival Swim Shampoo – Clean formula, sulfate-free, and great for outdoor use.

1. ULTRA SWIM Chlorine Removal Shampoo (7 oz)

Approx Price: $6.30

Why it’s #1: Ultra Swim is the classic swimmer’s shampoo. If you’ve ever been in a pool locker room after practice, you’ve seen this bottle. It neutralizes chlorine, restores shine, and rinses clean without the salon price tag. This is the go-to product in this category and a high recommend.

Best for: Daily swimmers, club teams, and budget-conscious athletes who want reliable results without fancy marketing.

2. TRISWIM Shampoo (8.5 oz)

Approx Price: $15.68

Why it ranks high: A favorite among age group swimmers and triathletes, TRISWIM uses aloe vera, vitamin E, and pro-vitamin B5 to repair chlorine damage while keeping hair soft. It also smells great without being overpowering.

Best for: Swimmers with dry or color-treated hair who want added moisture along with chlorine removal.

3. MALIBU C Swimmers Wellness Shampoo (9 oz)

Approx Price: $17.98

Malibu C is popular in the high-end space for its gentle, sulfate-free approach. It’s designed to remove chlorine, copper, and other pool metals that can turn blond hair green.

Best for: Swimmers with light hair or sensitive scalps looking for a premium, clean-ingredient formula.

4. SUMMER SOLUTIONS Designer Suit Solutions Shampoo (8 oz)

Approx Price: $5.99

Affordable and effective, this shampoo removes chlorine and helps neutralize pool odor. It flies under the radar but holds its own in daily locker room use.

Best for: Swimmers looking for a solid backup or travel shampoo at a low price point.

5. REFLECT SPORTS Reflect H2O Swim Shampoo (8 oz)

Approx Price: $13.95

Reflect H2O is a swimmer-developed product line designed specifically for chlorine and saltwater exposure. The formula is salon-grade with a thick lather and a clean scent.

Best for: Athletes looking for a bridge between performance and luxury.

6. CALIFORNIA BABY Tea Tree & Lavender Shampoo + Body Wash (8.5 oz)

Approx Price: $11.99

Don’t let the name fool you—California Baby works surprisingly well on adult swimmers. Its lavender scent is calming, and it includes tea tree oil for a mild cleansing boost.

Best for: Families, youth swimmers, or anyone wanting a two-in-one body/hair option that’s gentle and plant-based.

7. ZEALIOS Revival Swim and Sport Shampoo (8 oz)

Approx Price: $16.00

Zealios is built for triathletes and endurance athletes. It smells clean, lathers nicely, and is sulfate-free. It’s gaining popularity fast in the outdoor swimming and masters scene.

Best for: Outdoor swimmers, open water athletes, and those looking for a premium alternative with sport-specific branding.

