Best Triathlon Wetsuits for Speed, Comfort & Buoyancy

Choosing the right triathlon wetsuit isn’t about fashion—it’s about performance. Speed off the line. Buoyancy through the chop. Seamless transition. In a race where seconds matter, a wetsuit that drags, pinches, or floods could sink your day before you hit the bike.

We reviewed 18 of the top triathlon wetsuits for 2025 across sprint, Olympic, and Ironman distances. We focused on three main factors: speed (hydrodynamics), comfort (fit and range of motion), and buoyancy (especially in cold water conditions). We also weighted durability, zipper design, and shoulder flexibility—because your wetsuit isn’t just a luxury, it’s a piece of critical race-day equipment.

Brands like 2XU, HUUB, and Blueseventy continue to lead at the high-end, but Aquasphere and Arena deliver serious value at mid-tier price points. Here’s how the best triathlon wetsuits for speed, comfort, and buoyancy stack up in 2025:

🥇 1. 2XU Men’s Propel Pro Tri Wetsuit

✅ Best Overall for Elite Performance

What We Like:

Nano SCS coating reduces drag

Ultra-stretch shoulders allow natural arm extension

Float panels in the lower body improve position and conserve energy

Why It’s #1:

The Propel Pro feels like cheating—but legal. Buoyant without feeling bulky, flexible without feeling fragile. This is the wetsuit world-class triathletes dream about when visualizing their perfect swim leg. Pricey, but if you’re chasing serious time goals, it’s worth every cent.

🥈 2. Blueseventy Women’s Thermal Reaction Tri Wetsuit

✅ Best for Cold Water Races

What We Like:

Thermal insulation built for colder races (think NorCal or Ironman Alaska)

Balanced buoyancy and excellent shoulder mobility

Slick outer coating helps with early exit

Why It’s Great:

No one likes freezing at the start line. This wetsuit keeps your core temp steady while still allowing powerful, unrestricted strokes. Ideal for chilly tri starts.

🥉 3. HUUB Men’s Varman 3:5 Fullsleeve Triathlon Wetsuit

✅ Best for Heavy Legs Swimmers

What We Like:

3mm upper/5mm lower neoprene panels for aggressive buoyancy lift

Breakaway zipper for faster T1 transitions

Flexible shoulder and torso zones

Why It’s Great:

If your lower body tends to sag in the water, the Varman helps lift your hips naturally into a more hydrodynamic position. Great for swimmers who come from a running background.

4. Blueseventy Men’s Fusion Fullsuit Tri Wetsuit

What We Like:

Great fit for newer triathletes

Durable build without feeling stiff

High-stretch back panel

Why It’s Great:

The Fusion is the perfect wetsuit for athletes stepping up from entry-level models. Great comfort, great speed, and durability that’ll survive multiple race seasons.

5. Aquasphere Men’s Pursuit V3 Tri Wetsuit

What We Like:

Super-stretch arms for easier entry

Smoothskin neoprene for reduced drag

Smartly priced under $250

Why It’s Great:

Aquasphere’s Pursuit V3 delivers serious speed upgrades without killing your race budget. Ideal for mid-pack swimmers looking for a serious bump in time.

6. ARENA Men’s Thunder Wetsuit

What We Like:

Yamamoto neoprene construction

Strategic buoyancy panels optimize body position

Reinforced zipper flap minimizes water entry

Why It’s Great:

Arena isn’t just about pool gear—they’ve crafted a wetsuit that rivals anything twice its price. A real contender for long-course racers who value durability and speed.

7. HUUB Women’s Aegis X Tri Wetsuit

What We Like:

Women’s-specific cut for better anatomical fit

Flexible shoulder and torso materials

Slick surface reduces friction for faster swims

Why It’s Great:

The Aegis X is the perfect mix of performance and value. For women who want premium-level performance without paying $600+.

8. Zone3 Men’s Streamline Sleeveless Swim Skin

What We Like:

Ultra-light, sleeveless design

Hydrophobic coating for glide advantage

USAT-legal for non-wetsuit swims

Why It’s Great:

Perfect for warm-water triathlons where full wetsuits aren’t legal. Reduces drag without adding bulk or heat. You’ll feel like you’re swimming downhill.

🏊‍♂️ Honorable Mentions:

Phelps Men’s Racer 2.0 Fullsleeve Tri Wetsuit – Affordable, flexible, good for sprints.

Aquasphere Men’s Aqua Skin V3 – Sleeveless value suit for warm water.

Zone3 Women’s Versa Short Sleeve SwimRun Wetsuit – Great crossover for SwimRun competitors.

2XU Women’s P:2 Propel Tri Wetsuit – Elite performance for women at the highest level.

Arena Men’s Carbon Sleeveless Tri Wetsuit – Solid for sprint and Olympic distances at an affordable price.

