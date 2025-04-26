Lucas Henveaux Clocks 100 Back Belgian Record And Takes 400 Free In Antwerp

2025 OPEN BELGIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Antwerp, Belgium

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

The 2025 Open Belgian Swimming Championships got underway this weekend with swimmers vying for potential spots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships.

24-year-old Lucas Henveaux, the Cal Bear who was named the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) Male Swimmer of the Year, made his mark on two events thus far in Antwerp.

First in the men’s 400m free, Henveaux stopped the clock at a time of 3:46.76 to grab the gold.

He registered the sole time of the field under the 4:01 barrier, easily beating the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 3:48.15 needed for Singapore.

Henveaux is the reigning Belgian national record holder in this event, courtesy of the 3:44.61 lifetime best he put up for 5th place at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

His effort at this competition rendered him just outside the list of top 10 performers in the world on the season.

Henveaux also led off his medley relay squad with a swift mark of 54.26 in the 100m backstroke.

That obliterated his previous personal best of 56.30 from last year and established a new Belgian Record.

The previous Belgian standard stood at the 55.01 Stan Franckx put on the books at the 2023 Flanders Swim Cup. As such, Henveaux is now Belgium’s first-ever man under the 55-second barrier in the event.

Note: Splits were not available at the time of publishing.

Additional Notes