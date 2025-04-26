Lucas Henveaux Clocks 100 Back Belgian Record And Takes 400 Free In Antwerp

2025 OPEN BELGIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th
- Antwerp, Belgium
- LCM (50m)
The 2025 Open Belgian Swimming Championships got underway this weekend with swimmers vying for potential spots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships.
24-year-old Lucas Henveaux, the Cal Bear who was named the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) Male Swimmer of the Year, made his mark on two events thus far in Antwerp.
First in the men’s 400m free, Henveaux stopped the clock at a time of 3:46.76 to grab the gold.
He registered the sole time of the field under the 4:01 barrier, easily beating the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 3:48.15 needed for Singapore.
Henveaux is the reigning Belgian national record holder in this event, courtesy of the 3:44.61 lifetime best he put up for 5th place at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
His effort at this competition rendered him just outside the list of top 10 performers in the world on the season.
Henveaux also led off his medley relay squad with a swift mark of 54.26 in the 100m backstroke.
That obliterated his previous personal best of 56.30 from last year and established a new Belgian Record.
The previous Belgian standard stood at the 55.01 Stan Franckx put on the books at the 2023 Flanders Swim Cup. As such, Henveaux is now Belgium’s first-ever man under the 55-second barrier in the event.
Note: Splits were not available at the time of publishing.
Additional Notes
- Sarah Dumont logged a time of 4:10.47 to win the women’s 400m free, coming painstakingly shy of the 4:10.23 World Aquatics ‘A’ standard needed for this summer’s World Championships. Dumont was also the women’s 400m IM victor in 4:48.37 as well as the gold medalist in the 200m free in 1:59.50, the sole sub-2:00 result of the field.
- National record holder Roos Vanotterdijk got the job done in the women’s 50m back, scoring 28.19 to clear the ‘A’ cut of 28.22. She also topped the women’s 100m back podium in 1:00.00 to dip under the ‘A’ standard of 1:00.46.
- Florine Gaspard, the reigning Belgian national record holder in the 50m free, punched an effort of 24.46 to come within .04 of hr national record notched just last month in Stockholm. Vanotterdijk was within striking distance, settling for silver in 24.83 to also clear the ‘A’ cut of 24.86 needed for Singapore.